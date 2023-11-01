X

NBA

    Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton 'Still Not Over' 2023 World Cup Loss: 'Everybody Was Mad'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 1, 2023

    Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images
    Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

    Tyrese Haliburton still isn't over the bad taste of Team USA losing in the FIBA World Cup.

    The Indiana Pacers guard said the World Cup experience made him even hungrier to find a way to win in the NBA.

    "Still not over it. It's frustrating," Haliburton told Joe Vardon of The Athletic. "Everybody was mad, of course, but it's like, for me, I haven't won since like my sophomore year in college (at Iowa State). So it's just like really opened my eyes to some real stuff in my life, honestly. It was like, 'I got to change my habits and certain things to be tired of losing.' I'm not a loser, it's not what I do. And I'm not going to let that continue to be what I am.

    "So everybody keeps asking, 'What are your individual goals this year?' I just want to win, like, I'm tired of losing. Been frustrating the last couple of years, but I think that USA stuff kind of really opened my eyes. I can't continue to do this in my life."

    The United States finished a disappointing fourth place in this summer's trip to the Philippines, losing a semifinal game to Germany by two points and then dropping their bronze-medal game against Canada in overtime. Germany would go on to win gold for its FIBA World Cup championship.

    Haliburton was one a select few All-Stars who made the trip, as Steve Kerr's team was laden with young talent due to superstars sitting out.

    While the Pacers guard has ascended to stardom in the NBA, it has not resulted in him making the playoffs. He has not qualified for a playoff berth or even a play-in game during his first three NBA seasons.