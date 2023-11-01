Senators to Forfeit 1st-Round Draft Pick for Invalidated Evgenii Dadonov Trade

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Ottawa Senators will lose a first-round draft pick thanks to their involvement in multiple trades involving right-winger Evgenii Dadonov in 2021 and 2022.

The NHL announced Ottawa must choose whether it will give up its 2024, 2025 or 2026 first-round pick within 24 hours of the end of this year's draft lottery.

As hockey insider Frank Seravalli explained, the decision was made because the Senators didn't supply a correct no-trade list during a sequence that saw Dadonov traded from Ottawa to the Vegas Golden Knights in July 2021 and then from the Golden Knights to the Anaheim Ducks in March 2022.

The latter trade was invalidated.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.