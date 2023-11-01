Chiefs' Travis Kelce: 'How the F--k' Did the Eagles Get A.J. Brown in Titans Trade?

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce publicly posed a question many Tennessee Titans fans have been asking themselves for the past 18 months.

On the latest episode of the New Heights podcast presented by Wave Sports + Entertinment (starts at 43:00 mark), Travis very bluntly asked his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, "how the --k did you guys get A.J. Brown?"

The question comes as Brown is in the midst of one of the most dominant stretches for a wide receiver ever. He set an NFL record in Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders with at least 125 yards in six straight games.

The answer to Kelce's question was actually provided by former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson.

When the Titans were negotiating with Brown for a long-term extension after the 2021 season, the receiver market exploded with players like Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams getting record-setting deals. Deebo Samuel, Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs, D.K. Metcalf, Terry McLaurin and D.J. Moore also signed extensions worth at least $20 million per season.

Robinson told reporters the money got to a point where the Titans couldn't "bridge the gap" with what Brown was seeking, so they traded him to the Eagles during the first night of the 2022 NFL draft for the No. 18 and 101 picks.

The Eagles were more than happy to give Brown the deal he wanted, signing him to a four-year, $100 million contract. It's safe to assume they have no regrets since he led them with 1,496 receiving yards last season and is on pace, along with Hill, to break the NFL's single-season yardage record this season.