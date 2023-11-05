NFL Week 9 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results

0 of 12

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

NFL fans are in for a treat with Week 9's Sunday slate.

It starts early with a showdown between AFC powerhouses in the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins in Germany, continues with an inter-conference clash between contenders in the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks, shifts to a rivalry battle between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, and ends with a potential playoff preview between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills.

That means Patrick Mahomes against Tua Tagovailoa in the morning, Joe Burrow against Josh Allen on Sunday Night Football, and plenty of highlights in between.