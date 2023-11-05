NFL Week 9 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results

NFL Week 9 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's ResultsNovember 5, 2023
NFL fans are in for a treat with Week 9's Sunday slate.
It starts early with a showdown between AFC powerhouses in the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins in Germany, continues with an inter-conference clash between contenders in the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks, shifts to a rivalry battle between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, and ends with a potential playoff preview between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills.
That means Patrick Mahomes against Tua Tagovailoa in the morning, Joe Burrow against Josh Allen on Sunday Night Football, and plenty of highlights in between.
With that in mind, keep it locked right here for all the highlights of the day's biggest plays, touchdowns and victories.
Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins start the day's action with a game in Frankfurt, Germany, at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons
The Minnesota Vikings begin life after the Kirk Cousins injury when they travel to face the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET.
Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns host the Arizona Cardinals in an inter-conference matchup at 1 p.m. ET.
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
The struggling Green Bay Packers look to turn things around against a fellow sub-.500 team when they take on the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. ET.
Washington Commanders at New England Patriots
The Washington Commanders hit the road to face the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET.
Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints will attempt to move above .500 when they host the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET.
Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens
The Seattle Seahawks head East to face the Baltimore Ravens in one of the best games of the day at 1 p.m. ET.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans will both be looking to move to .500 when they face each other at 1 p.m. ET.
Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers will go for their second straight win when they host the Indianapolis Colts at 4:05 p.m. ET.
New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders will start the post-Josh McDaniels era when they go against the New York Giants at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys in the latest edition of their NFC East rivalry at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
The Buffalo Bills are on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals in a potential playoff preview on Sunday NIght Football at 8:20 p.m. ET.