    NFL Week 9 2023 Highlights: Live Tracking the Top Plays from Sunday's Results

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 5, 2023

    0 of 12

      PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball against Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 16, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
      Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

      NFL fans are in for a treat with Week 9's Sunday slate.

      It starts early with a showdown between AFC powerhouses in the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins in Germany, continues with an inter-conference clash between contenders in the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks, shifts to a rivalry battle between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, and ends with a potential playoff preview between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills.

      That means Patrick Mahomes against Tua Tagovailoa in the morning, Joe Burrow against Josh Allen on Sunday Night Football, and plenty of highlights in between.

      With that in mind, keep it locked right here for all the highlights of the day's biggest plays, touchdowns and victories.

    Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs

    1 of 12

      DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 29: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on October 29, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
      Michael Owens/Getty Images

      The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins start the day's action with a game in Frankfurt, Germany, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

    Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons

    2 of 12

      NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 29: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons warms-up prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
      Justin Ford/Getty Images

      The Minnesota Vikings begin life after the Kirk Cousins injury when they travel to face the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET.

    Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns

    3 of 12

      CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Wide receiver Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs after a reception during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Titans 27-3. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
      Jason Miller/Getty Images

      The Cleveland Browns host the Arizona Cardinals in an inter-conference matchup at 1 p.m. ET.

    Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

    4 of 12

      ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
      Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

      The struggling Green Bay Packers look to turn things around against a fellow sub-.500 team when they take on the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. ET.

    Washington Commanders at New England Patriots

    5 of 12

      ATLANTA, GA OCTOBER 15: Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) warms up prior to the start of the NFL game between the Washington Commanders and the Atlanta Falcons on October 15th, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Washington Commanders hit the road to face the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET.

    Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints

    6 of 12

      NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 19: Chris Olave #12 of the New Orleans Saints runs across the field during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on October 19, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
      Cooper Neill/Getty Images

      The New Orleans Saints will attempt to move above .500 when they host the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET.

    Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens

    7 of 12

      GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 29: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
      Norm Hall/Getty Images

      The Seattle Seahawks head East to face the Baltimore Ravens in one of the best games of the day at 1 p.m. ET.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans

    8 of 12

      CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 29: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans looks to throw a pass during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
      Grant Halverson/Getty Images

      The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans will both be looking to move to .500 when they face each other at 1 p.m. ET.

    Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers

    9 of 12

      CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 29: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers prepares to snap the ball during a football game against the Houston Texans at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Oct 29, 2023. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Carolina Panthers will go for their second straight win when they host the Indianapolis Colts at 4:05 p.m. ET.

    New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders

    10 of 12

      EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 29: Saquon Barkley (26) of the New York Giants during the game against the New York Jets on October 29, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Las Vegas Raiders will start the post-Josh McDaniels era when they go against the New York Giants at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

    11 of 12

      LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 29: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 29, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
      Patrick Smith/Getty Images

      The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys in the latest edition of their NFC East rivalry at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

    12 of 12

      ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: (L-R) Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills talks with Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
      Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

      The Buffalo Bills are on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals in a potential playoff preview on Sunday NIght Football at 8:20 p.m. ET.

