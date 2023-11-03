NHL

    NHL Vibe Check: Rule Changes We'd Like to See

    Sara CivianNovember 3, 2023

      NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Alex Nedeljkovic #39 of the Detroit Red Wings looks on in relief as referee Reid Anderson #49 rules the overtime goal a good goal at Madison Square Garden on November 6, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

      I put out a tweet yesterday asking one simple question: "What rule changes would you most like to see in the NHL? Can be anything."

      Maybe I should know better at this point than to urge Hockey Twitter (Hockey X?) to say anything, but I have to admit, it paid off. There were more than 900 responses to the prompt, ranging from hilarious on purpose, hilarious by accident, serious and brilliant, serious and awful, and creative as heck across the board.

      Thank you for providing me with hours of entertainment and laughs as I sifted through to collect a blend of the most popular complaints and the most unique proposals.

      Curating a highlight reel of my mentions is least I could do to pay you back. Here are some of the most popular, funniest, brightest and/or most original rule changes you would most like to see in the NHL.

    Special Teams

      LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 02: Mark Stone #61, Jack Eichel #9, Shea Theodore #27, Jonathan Marchessault #81 and Chandler Stephenson #20 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate Marchessault's second-period power-play goal against the Winnipeg Jets during their game at T-Mobile Arena on November 02, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Jets 5-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
      Ethan Miller/Getty Images
      Brett Marshall @B_Marsh92

      I have a couple:<br><br>1) If a team scores on a delayed penalty, they still get the power play<br><br>2) When a period ends during a power play, the opening Faceoff of the next period should be on the dot closest to where the puck was at the end of the period. It's dumb that a team could be…

      There's a lot to unpack here, Brett! Only one take per customer, please, unless they're all this interesting.

      We'll come back to No. 3 and No. 4 later, and No. 1 right after this. But No. 2 seems so simple that I almost forgot it wasn't already a rule. We harp on facets of possession time as a huge part of both surface and underlying analytics and a players' overall game. It feels unfair to start a power play at center ice when it carries over to the next period.

      I wonder if this rule—or the lackthereof of the amendment Brett proposed—is born from the ever-present fear of officials changing the complexion of the game. The catch 22 is this ends up happening just as much when the league is going out of its way to avoid it. Why not put a relatively smaller but still potentially consequential rule like this in place and see how it goes?

      max @woumaxx

      delayed PP goal should not negate the PP

      As you can see, iterations of "If a team scores on the delayed penalty, they should still be awarded a power play" were among the most popular rule-change suggestions. I'm pretty neutral on this one.

      On the surface, I get it: Fair is fair, and the team in question shouldn't be penalized for scoring. But players know the rules, and reflexes happen in live action when folks commit a penalty, see a penalty, and/or are penalized against.

      I'd be more on board with this change if it was more specific—perhaps if the penalized player was not involved in the goal-scoring play. But that's way too convoluted.

      Ryan Quigley @ryanquigz

      If a losing team gets a power play at the end of the game (like, with 30 seconds left), the game should be extended to give that team a full attempt on the power play. A very flawed idea, but it would be kinda fun!

      NJDeeznutz @njdlfg

      I think it should be team can elect to take a penalty shot instead of the &lt;2 minute pp

      I was loving Ryan's creativity here, but I was a hard no on this one until another X user stepped in with his amendment. A full 60 needs to be a full 60, period. This isn't soccer!

      We also need to consider that it's impossible to make everything completely fair, and the NHL has to (and does, for the most part) weigh fairness on a hierarchy. The most baseline "fair" thing is to probably just end the game at 60 minutes. But I wouldn't hate the penalty shot for particularly egregious crimes.

      Then again, isn't that why game misconducts exist?

      taylor ham stan @taylorhamstan

      Shorthanded goal wipes the powerplay off the board

      This is one side of a similar coin that kept popping up: Should a short-handed goal wipe a power play off the board? Should you be able to score on the power play as many times as you want?

      I kinda feel like we should just leave well enough alone with both of these, but I bet I'd say the same if the rule changes y'all proposed were the ones already in place.

      Brian - LGC - 6-4-0 @Orzhov191

      Penalty shots should NOT replace a Power Play but be an addition to it.

      Hmm...is this overkill? Some guys are very bad at shootout-style scoring, though, and should they be penalized for that?

    Extra Hours

      SUNRISE, FLORIDA - JUNE 08: Adin Hill #33 of the Vegas Golden Knights allows the game-winning goal by Carter Verhaeghe #23 of the Florida Panthers during the first overtime period as Matthew Tkachuk #19 celebrates to give the Panthers a 3-2 win in Game Three of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final at FLA Live Arena on June 08, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
      Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
      EckhartsLadder @EckhartsLadder

      Remove shootout. 3v3 until they're done.

      Either let a tie be a tie or go full playoff three-on-three after the first overtime. They could at least test the waters by extending overtime five more minutes. I understand how this creates some problems in terms of player risk/exhaustion and TV time constraints, but perhaps it would motivate the league to stagger the games a bit and we all win.

      This is one I really want to hear player opinions on. Maybe a certain someone writing about rule changes for Bleacher Report dot com should ask them...

      Trevor @TrevorKinney_

      Don't have a perfect solution, but something along the lines of overtime like:<br><br>~ 10 min period<br>~ No shootout (would rather have ties honestly)<br>~ Rule preventing the slow OT pace, like a faceoff if you carry the puck out of the O Zone and past center<br>~ Maybe go back to 4v4?

      All fun, tangible ideas to consider in lieu of a shootout!

      @Jessdelaslajas:

      "3-2-1 point system where:

      • reg win 3 points

      • OT win 2 points

      • if no one wins in OT you get a tie and each team receives 1 point (no shootout)"

      It could really all be this simple. I'd really like the league to avoid a situation like the Flames and their overtime losses last year. Why is the NHL so reluctant to drop the shootout?

    Can Goalies Get Weirder?

      BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 2: Linus Ullmark #35 and Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins celebrate the win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 2, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

      We all know that goalies are a self-proclaimed different, quirky breed as a whole. But can we make them even weirder? This seemed to be the main objective when it came to goalie-themed rule changes you most want to see.

      Cleaver's Henchdwarf @cowgirl_bebop

      If you pull the goalie in OT and lose you should still get the loser point. I'd love to see someone try the 4v3 in OT ballsy move that Federov has done in the KHL.

      Look, if the loser point is going to keep existing, I am all for anything that makes the game more interesting until it's gone. Of course something like this would never happen, but it's fun to dream, and why not think big?

      audrey bowler @aud_bowler

      goalies serve own penalties

      This is a funny thought I've jokingly mulled over several times throughout the years. It reminds me of the David Ayres situation. After all of that went down, the Hurricanes told me had Ayres gotten hurt, forward Ryan Dzingel was next in line to play goalie. It makes you wonder which skaters would actually be the best goalies.

      Bird @_blueheron_

      Goalies are not allowed to play to leave the crease to play the puck behind the goal line

      I was surprised to see so many of these. Eight times out of 10, do I think it's smart when the goalie leaves the crease? No. Is it usually entertaining? Yes. Should it be up to the individual goaltenders' discretion? Absolutely, and I don't want the league holding netminders' hands on this one. Maybe throw them a bone by clarifying goaltender interference first.

      Coach_Healy @Coach_Healy

      +/- should not count in goalie pulled situations<br><br>Assists should be awarded to players who would have received them on a breakaway when a penalty shot is called<br><br>Keep your PP if you score during the delayed call<br><br>Lose your PP if you give up a SHG

      It's not the most popular or pressing issue by any means, but I think majority of us can get on board with plus/minus not counting in pulled-goalie situations.

      Mike Murphy @DigDeepBSB

      Players can leave the penalty box early for minor penalties if they facetime the parents/guardians of the player they penalized and give a sincere apology.<br><br>Goalies on the bench may throw 9 water balloons each game. No more than three in a period.

      Found Marc-Andre Fleury's burner account.

    Everyone's Favorite: Offsides

    4 of 5

      DENVER, CO - APRIL 30: Colorado Avalanche fans reacts after Nathan MacKinnons goal was called back because of an off sides call in the third period during game seven of the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena April 30, 2023. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post)
      Andy Cross/The Denver Post

      By far, the most flagrant and popular bone the 900-plus of you had to pick with the current NHL rulebook was anything and everything associated with offsides.

      Jason Bisnoff @JBisnoff

      Getting rid of offsides review is the only answer, worst rule in sports

      Offsides review is absolutely one of the most tedious rules and processes in sport. It's another one where I'm sure there is a better way, but I'm not sure what, exactly, is the best way, to go about changing it.

      BK @TheBennettK

      Pucks shot from behind the blue line are worth double.<br><br>But actually, if a team enters the zone offsides and scores but the other team possessed it before the goal, there's no review to disallow it.

      This one isn't half bad.

      doc backstrom mourner @sammyersson

      If a goal is scored 15+ seconds after the puck is brought into the zone offsides it should still count at that point

      Nor is this, although it wouldn't necessarily eliminate review.

      Kaeden Korczak's missing tooth 🦷 @TheodoreTooth

      Im sure its been said to death but the offsides review has to go. <br><br>And if they arent going to eliminate it entirely (and they should) there should at least be a timer on it. Goal happens after 30 seconds of play in the offensive zone? Not eligible for review. Didnt affect play.

      There we go. This one is simple enough, clear enough and discourages reviews.

      Tes B @tg_bennett

      Please for the love of god can we get rid of the offside review on goals? If you can't catch that offside in real time, too bad.

      But...I'm also willing to adopt a "too bad, so sad" mentality and do away with offsides reviews entirely.

      john @sheabot9000

      For offside review, no more slow motion replay. If you can't see it in a real time replay, it wasn't egregious enough to affect play. Also, refs get no more than 3 replays of any review.

      Here's an angle not commonly talked about when this issue comes up: What if we changed the way the referees review the thing?

      kermit gulag @byekenobi

      if the person who was offsides had no impact on the play or if enough time/passes have elapsed, you shouldn't be able to challenge a goal for being offsides anymore

      I like the idea of this on paper, but I see it ending up one of those gray-area issues that are exploited and distorted like goaltender interference. Good first draft, Kermit.

      WW @Batboat77

      No offside once a team crosses the red line, the game is way too defensive now and most of the goals are from the point or crashing the net

      Now we're cooking with fire.

    Miscellaneous Gripes

      OTTAWA, ON - NOVEMBER 02: Ottawa Senators Right Wing Claude Giroux (28) talks to Referee Chris Rooney (5) before a face-off during third period National Hockey League action between the Los Angeles Kings and Ottawa Senators on November 2, 2023, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
      Ryæn @Ryan2k18

      If a player is down with an injury and can't get off the ice, stop the play immediately, not when the injured player's team touches the puck. <br><br>Back to back icings by the same team within 30 seconds is a Delay of Game penalty

      When I think about the most glaring, no-nonsense, no-brainer rule I'd implement if I became commissioner today, it's this. There's something so dystopian about watching play continue when a player is hurt down on the ice, and it's something that happens common enough that the rule is worth changing. Players with possession hate it, players without possession hate it, spectators hate it. This isn't the Middle Ages. Let's change this one already.

      Joseph Fournier 🇺🇦 @SephMontroy

      Get rid of the instigator penalty. I don't like the fighting as much anymore, but the cheap shots are a much worse problem.

      In the same spirit as the first one, here, I totally agree. Instigator and diving should be gone. What other professional sports league has these things?

      Jared Rotenberg @JaredRotenberg

      Loser tournament during the Stanley Cup Playoffs to decide on the First Overall Pick. <br><br>Or a GM's game night to determine their draft selection. Picture Mike Grier and Jarmo Kekalainen in an intense game of snakes &amp; ladders to determine their team's future fate. Television GOLD.

      I once called Hurricanes GM and president Don Waddell, and he texted back that he couldn't talk because he was at the rodeo. Let's add a Yee Haw element to this game night expeditiously.

      I'm also here for a loser tournament, just once, just to see what would happen. Sharks vs. Sharks. Or perhaps, how about the first team that loses to the Sharks this season is eliminated from playoff contention?

      Deb Seymour @DebSeymour51

      Kicked in goals are goals. There is absolutely zero way to determine intent. No matter what anyone says. Periodt.

      Hmm...I would say kicked in goals aren't goals. Am I no fun?

      Mike Neurohr, average $8/month keeper @mwn3d

      Change the playoffs to a double elimination bracket to decide each conference winner and then still have a regular finals between them <a href="https://t.co/H0FsLfUMgl">pic.twitter.com/H0FsLfUMgl</a>

      I appreciate the effort, the graphic, and the conversation about the playoff format.

      Nutthouse @jtthenutt

      Shooting the puck into the stands should be treated like icing and not a delay of game 2 minute penalty.

      Found the 2006 Edmonton Oilers' burner account, and I couldn't agree more. This penalty has always annoyed me.

      John Dunn @JohnDun17860421

      Currently, if McAvoy passes to Marchand, who passes to Pasta, who passes back to Marchand who scores, then it's scored as a Marchand goal w/ Assists to McAvoy &amp; Pasta. <br>I would change it so that it's scored as Marchand goal, assists to Pasta &amp; Marchand. Assist on your own goals.

      This is so random, and I don't know how I've never thought about it before. I'm in. Why not?

      Andrew Berkshire @AndrewBerkshire

      Make the language of all rules not be open to interpretation. Complete transparency on decision making. <br><br>Off ice officials introduced, this is how officials are now trained. One official on the ice in total, who has constant communication with multiple off-ice officials.

      If I were the NHL, I would simply make the language of all rules not be open to interpretation.

      knox @showponyboyx

      penalty box should become a designated smoking area

      Only one entity can pioneer this movement, and it goes by the name of Gritty.

      Gulk @realgulk

      I'd probably change the rule where you're required to disclose info that is publicly available on capfriendly and if you don't you lose a first round pick

      Found Michael Andlauer's burner.

