NHL Vibe Check: Rule Changes We'd Like to See

There's a lot to unpack here, Brett! Only one take per customer, please, unless they're all this interesting.

We'll come back to No. 3 and No. 4 later, and No. 1 right after this. But No. 2 seems so simple that I almost forgot it wasn't already a rule. We harp on facets of possession time as a huge part of both surface and underlying analytics and a players' overall game. It feels unfair to start a power play at center ice when it carries over to the next period.

I wonder if this rule—or the lackthereof of the amendment Brett proposed—is born from the ever-present fear of officials changing the complexion of the game. The catch 22 is this ends up happening just as much when the league is going out of its way to avoid it. Why not put a relatively smaller but still potentially consequential rule like this in place and see how it goes?

As you can see, iterations of "If a team scores on the delayed penalty, they should still be awarded a power play" were among the most popular rule-change suggestions. I'm pretty neutral on this one.

On the surface, I get it: Fair is fair, and the team in question shouldn't be penalized for scoring. But players know the rules, and reflexes happen in live action when folks commit a penalty, see a penalty, and/or are penalized against.

I'd be more on board with this change if it was more specific—perhaps if the penalized player was not involved in the goal-scoring play. But that's way too convoluted.

I was loving Ryan's creativity here, but I was a hard no on this one until another X user stepped in with his amendment. A full 60 needs to be a full 60, period. This isn't soccer!

We also need to consider that it's impossible to make everything completely fair, and the NHL has to (and does, for the most part) weigh fairness on a hierarchy. The most baseline "fair" thing is to probably just end the game at 60 minutes. But I wouldn't hate the penalty shot for particularly egregious crimes.

Then again, isn't that why game misconducts exist?

This is one side of a similar coin that kept popping up: Should a short-handed goal wipe a power play off the board? Should you be able to score on the power play as many times as you want?

I kinda feel like we should just leave well enough alone with both of these, but I bet I'd say the same if the rule changes y'all proposed were the ones already in place.