3 Players Raiders Must Consider Benching amid 3-5 Start

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The second half of the season should be about getting the young players inside the Raiders offense more playing time.

Austin Hooper enters Week 9 with one more reception than rookie tight end Michael Mayer. Mayer has 30 more receiving yards than Hooper.

The Raiders should give Mayer every chance to impress as they build toward the future, and that should come at the expense of some playing time for Hooper.

Hooper can still be used in blocking situations, and in two tight-end sets, but he can't be the primary pass-catching target from the tight end spot.

Hooper had more receiving yards than Mayer in Week 7 and the two tight ends each had 19 yards in Monday night's loss to the Lions.