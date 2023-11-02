NHL Teams Whose 2023 Offseason Pickups Are Paying Off Early

1 of 5

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Raises for young players, a few bad contracts, and a flat salary cap meant that general manager Chris Drury had to make every dollar count. His main three signings were Blake Wheeler, Jonathan Quick and Erik Gustafsson.

Wheeler, 37, ostensibly has failed so far. The former 90-point forward has yet to register his first as a Ranger in nine games. This does not tell the full story, however. Despite the Rangers having 4.53 expected goals with Wheeler on the ice, the team has failed to score. Simply put, he is creating chances but the puck isn't going in. That should change.

Meanwhile, he has been a strong defensive forward. The Rangers' third line is controlling possession and limiting time in the defensive zone.

Quick, the starting goaltender in Los Angeles for over a decade, has humbly accepted the definitive role of backup behind Igor Shesterkin. Though the Connecticut native has been shaky in previous seasons, he has reformed his game in New York. No longer as athletic as he was in his prime, Quick is standing deeper in his crease.

So far, it's working. He's won both of his starts, including a shutout, and sports a .962 save percentage in three games.

The biggest offseason addition, however, has been Gustafsson. The left defense spot on the Rangers' third pairing was a black hole for most of last season. Furthermore, the defense outside of Adam Fox struggled to break the puck out of the defensive zone. Gustafsson isn't a great defender, but he's moving the puck efficiently, slotting in nicely on the second power play unit and has tallied four points in nine games.