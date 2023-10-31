76ers' Joel Embiid Invited to WWE WrestleMania 40 by Triple H After Fine for DX Chop

76ers' Joel Embiid Invited to WWE WrestleMania 40 by Triple H After Fine for DX ChopOctober 31, 2023
Joel Embiid's celebrations might be on display in another arena next year.
After Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Philadelphia 76ers star was fined $35,000 for his celebration during Sunday's victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, the WWE chief content officer suggested Embiid should make an appearance at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia in April:
Triple H @TripleH
Hey <a href="https://twitter.com/JoelEmbiid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoelEmbiid</a> - I know a place where you can do that all day, and everyone will love it. <a href="https://twitter.com/WrestleMania?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WrestleMania</a> 40 is right there in Philly... <a href="https://t.co/2Ab1w781qU">https://t.co/2Ab1w781qU</a> <a href="https://t.co/swVCzt5N8E">pic.twitter.com/swVCzt5N8E</a>
The celebration inspired by wrestling stable D-Generation X and Triple H is nothing new for Embiid, and it cost him $25,000 when he unleashed it last season against the Brooklyn Nets.
Triple H was also ready with a reply at the time:
Triple H @TripleH
Curious, <a href="https://twitter.com/JoelEmbiid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoelEmbiid</a>…<br>If you wrote a bigger check now, could you get a volume discount to cover the rest of the season??<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IllChipIn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IllChipIn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuckIt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuckIt</a> <a href="https://t.co/fSNS0Csy2n">https://t.co/fSNS0Csy2n</a>
For his part, Embiid told reporters at the time: "There's no secret that Triple H is my guy. Obviously, DX, when I used to watch wrestling, those were my guys. Any time I get the chance, I haven't done it in a while so I just felt like it was a good and-1. I got the ball, I didn't even see the rim, and I felt like it was deserving of a good celebration."
Perhaps Embiid will get to team up with his "guy" at WrestleMania.