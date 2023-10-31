76ers' Joel Embiid Invited to WWE WrestleMania 40 by Triple H After Fine for DX Chop

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Joel Embiid's celebrations might be on display in another arena next year.

After Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Philadelphia 76ers star was fined $35,000 for his celebration during Sunday's victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, the WWE chief content officer suggested Embiid should make an appearance at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia in April:

The celebration inspired by wrestling stable D-Generation X and Triple H is nothing new for Embiid, and it cost him $25,000 when he unleashed it last season against the Brooklyn Nets.

Triple H was also ready with a reply at the time:

For his part, Embiid told reporters at the time: "There's no secret that Triple H is my guy. Obviously, DX, when I used to watch wrestling, those were my guys. Any time I get the chance, I haven't done it in a while so I just felt like it was a good and-1. I got the ball, I didn't even see the rim, and I felt like it was deserving of a good celebration."