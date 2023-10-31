X

NBA

    76ers' Joel Embiid Invited to WWE WrestleMania 40 by Triple H After Fine for DX Chop

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 31, 2023

    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    Joel Embiid's celebrations might be on display in another arena next year.

    After Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Philadelphia 76ers star was fined $35,000 for his celebration during Sunday's victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, the WWE chief content officer suggested Embiid should make an appearance at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia in April:

    Triple H @TripleH

    Hey <a href="https://twitter.com/JoelEmbiid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoelEmbiid</a> - I know a place where you can do that all day, and everyone will love it. <a href="https://twitter.com/WrestleMania?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WrestleMania</a> 40 is right there in Philly... <a href="https://t.co/2Ab1w781qU">https://t.co/2Ab1w781qU</a> <a href="https://t.co/swVCzt5N8E">pic.twitter.com/swVCzt5N8E</a>

    The celebration inspired by wrestling stable D-Generation X and Triple H is nothing new for Embiid, and it cost him $25,000 when he unleashed it last season against the Brooklyn Nets.

    Triple H was also ready with a reply at the time:

    Triple H @TripleH

    Curious, <a href="https://twitter.com/JoelEmbiid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoelEmbiid</a>…<br>If you wrote a bigger check now, could you get a volume discount to cover the rest of the season??<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IllChipIn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IllChipIn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuckIt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuckIt</a> <a href="https://t.co/fSNS0Csy2n">https://t.co/fSNS0Csy2n</a>

    For his part, Embiid told reporters at the time: "There's no secret that Triple H is my guy. Obviously, DX, when I used to watch wrestling, those were my guys. Any time I get the chance, I haven't done it in a while so I just felt like it was a good and-1. I got the ball, I didn't even see the rim, and I felt like it was deserving of a good celebration."

    Perhaps Embiid will get to team up with his "guy" at WrestleMania.

