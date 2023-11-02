Bulls' Way-Too-Early Overreactions After 1st Week of 2023-24 SeasonNovember 2, 2023
Bulls' Way-Too-Early Overreactions After 1st Week of 2023-24 Season
If the Chicago Bulls were hoping to find encouragement from the 2023-24 NBA season, it hasn't delivered any.
A 2-3 start isn't technically disastrous, but you sort of get that vibe in the Windy City. None of their losses have been particularly close—all were decided by nine-plus points—and none of their wins look especially impressive.
Is this all Chicago should expect this season, or are there reasons to believe things can turn around? To shed some light on that topic, we'll examine three early season takes to determine whether they are overreactions or not.
Lonzo Ball's Absence Still Looms Large
Chicago's inability to adequately replace Lonzo Ball hasn't been due to a lack of effort. The Bulls have built a deep stable of guards, yet the loss of their floor general to a nagging knee injury that dates back to Jan. 2022 continues to haunt this franchise.
Coby White has struggled to the point of potentially losing the starting gig he secured in training camp, but no one is seriously challenging for the spot. Alex Caruso hasn't shot well, Jevon Carter hasn't provided any playmaking and Ayo Dosunmu hasn't stood out in any facet.
Verdict: Not an overreaction
Before Ball was injured, he did a masterful job of tying everything together as a two-way playmaker. Chicago just hasn't seen anyone come close to mimicking that skill set.
If the Bulls are going to keep pushing forward with this core, they probably need to take at least one more crack at upgrading this position.
They Were Right Not to Give Patrick Williams an Extension
In theory, the Bulls took some risk when they opted not to give Patrick Williams an extension. If this happened to be the year in which the No. 4 pick of the 2020 draft finally put it all together, he could conceivably fetch a fortune as a restricted free agent next summer.
In reality, Chicago may have simply avoided a major overpay. He seemingly wasn't going to sign for anything less than a huge number, and he hasn't shown enough to warrant that kind of commitment.
Verdict: Not an overreaction
In the past, Williams has frustrated because of his inability to string really good games together. This season, he just isn't providing any of them at all.
The Bulls have started trimming his floor time, which is either an effort to motivate him or maybe just acceptance of the fact they have better options. Some high-ceiling prospects never get it figured out, and it's possible Williams is merely trending toward that outcome.
It's Time to Start Over
Chicago has had multiple chances to demolish this roster and start over, and each time it has bought into this core.
With no early evidence of this group making progress, though, the front office might finally be ready to abandon ship. The Bulls have been bad on both ends, and there is no guarantee that any of this gets straightened out.
Verdict: Not an overreaction
There's a reason those calls for a top-to-bottom tear down keep happening. Even when this core has played at a high level, it has never resembled a championship contender. At best, the Bulls can hope for mediocrity, which is about the single worst outcome for a veteran-heavy team.
Chicago should have gotten things rolling on a reset already, but there's still time to pivot toward a brighter future. DeMar DeRozan is an obvious trade candidate as a 34-year-old on an expiring contract, but the Bulls should also be aggressively shopping Zach LaVine in hopes of convincing a club like the New York Knicks or James Harden-less Philadelphia 76ers that LaVine is their missing piece.