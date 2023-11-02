Bulls' Way-Too-Early Overreactions After 1st Week of 2023-24 Season

2 of 3

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

In theory, the Bulls took some risk when they opted not to give Patrick Williams an extension. If this happened to be the year in which the No. 4 pick of the 2020 draft finally put it all together, he could conceivably fetch a fortune as a restricted free agent next summer.

In reality, Chicago may have simply avoided a major overpay. He seemingly wasn't going to sign for anything less than a huge number, and he hasn't shown enough to warrant that kind of commitment.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

In the past, Williams has frustrated because of his inability to string really good games together. This season, he just isn't providing any of them at all.