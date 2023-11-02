Lakers' Way-Too-Early Overreactions After 1st Week of 2023-24 SeasonNovember 2, 2023
Lakers' Way-Too-Early Overreactions After 1st Week of 2023-24 Season
The opening of the Los Angeles Lakers' 2023-24 NBA season hasn't been a mess, but they could've scripted something better.
They took a 2-2 record into Wednesday night, struggling at times to exert their dominance at either end of the court. The offense has sputtered more than the defense, but neither has been great.
So, what are we seeing? Are we finding out the Lakers aren't among the NBA's elite, or are there reasons to believe this club could still make something special happen? Let's get a better grasp on this situation by firing off a trio of early season hot takes and determining whether they're overreactions or not.
Austin Reaves Is Being Exposed
Few players generated more buzz than Austin Reaves this summer, so few have had more eyeballs on them through the early going. Those who were already skeptical of his assumed ascension have found plenty of evidence to back up their argument.
Nothing about his start has gone according to plan. His 33.3/25/72.7 slash line looks wholly underwhelming, his 2.5 assists have been nearly erased by his 2.3 turnovers and his 10 points per game hardly signal he's ready to serve as this squad's third star.
Verdict: Overreaction
The Lakers didn't give Reaves a four-year, $53.8 million deal this summer—the most they could offer—in hopes of him dominating the season's first four games. They banked on both his ability and long-term potential, traits that also appealed to Team USA, who gave him a roster spot and rotation role at the FIBA World Cup.
He'll be fine, or probably much better than fine, just like he was last season. Even if he played a pinch above his head down the stretch (17.6 points and 5.5 assists after the All-Star break), he could regress from that form and still be significantly better than he's been so far.
Anthony Davis Is Ready to Take the Baton
Before this season even started, LeBron James knew it was time—or past the time—to hand over the reins to Anthony Davis. Even a basketball cyborg like James can only do so much in his age-39 season, plus when Davis plays at a superstar level, the Lakers are effectively unbeatable. So, James did what he could to speak a baton-passing into existence.
"He is the face [of the franchise]," James told ESPN's Dave McMenamin in early October. "You look at all these [retired] numbers that surround this facility, all the greats that have come here and AD is one of them."
Davis has so far lived up to the label. Through his first four games, he was averaging 25.8 points, 13.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.8 blocks.
Verdict: Not an overreaction
Look, it's too early to say for certain whether Davis has finally unlocked the secret to staying healthy or being consistently dominant. But the early signs are entirely encouraging.
He is dominating on defense and leading the offensive charge. Even his outside shot looks razor-sharp (albeit on a tiny sample). If you wanted to see Davis take the lead for the Lakers, this is the kind of start you were hoping to get.
D'Angelo Russell Has Silenced His Doubters
Coming out of last season, there were real questions over whether the Lakers should re-sign D'Angelo Russell, let alone return him to the starting lineup. Even L.A. sort of hedged its commitment to him, giving him only a two-year pact and getting him to waive his implied no-trade clause.
But the Lakers not only gave Russell his starting spot back, they've so far entrusted him with the second-most minutes per game. And he has absolutely rewarded them for that, pairing his team-best 7.3 assists with 17.5 points.
Verdict: Overreaction
Russell has surely quieted his skeptics, but it's unlikely to think everyone is done questioning his fit on this roster. He's still more of a scorer than a true table-setter, and he isn't the most efficient point-producer you'll find. He also isn't someone you can count on for lockdown defense.
Given his hot start and a quiet one for Gabe Vincent, there hasn't been any sort of in-season position battle, but it's still possible one takes shape over the course of this campaign. If Vincent proves he can be a consistent outside shooter, he might still emerge as the best fit given his superior defense and the fact he doesn't need touches to make an impact.