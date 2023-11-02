Lakers' Way-Too-Early Overreactions After 1st Week of 2023-24 Season

2 of 3

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Before this season even started, LeBron James knew it was time—or past the time—to hand over the reins to Anthony Davis. Even a basketball cyborg like James can only do so much in his age-39 season, plus when Davis plays at a superstar level, the Lakers are effectively unbeatable. So, James did what he could to speak a baton-passing into existence.

"He is the face [of the franchise]," James told ESPN's Dave McMenamin in early October. "You look at all these [retired] numbers that surround this facility, all the greats that have come here and AD is one of them."

Davis has so far lived up to the label. Through his first four games, he was averaging 25.8 points, 13.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.8 blocks.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

Look, it's too early to say for certain whether Davis has finally unlocked the secret to staying healthy or being consistently dominant. But the early signs are entirely encouraging.