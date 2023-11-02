Knicks' Way-Too-Early Overreactions After 1st Week of 2023-24 Season

1 of 3

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Julius Randle has always put up numbers, but they haven't always been super impactful or the most efficient. Before getting to the Big Apple in 2019, he seemed a bit like a source of empty stats.

He, of course, turned things around in a major way and wound up earning All-NBA honors in two of the past three seasons. However, that one year in between was rough, and his shooting start to this campaign has been even worse. Bricklayers might marvel at his disastrous 27.6/25.8/64 shooting slash.

Verdict: Overreaction

Knicks fans should now by know there's some inherent inconsistency in Randle's game. His shot diet isn't always the easiest to succeed with, and he can be prone to bouts of tunnel vision.