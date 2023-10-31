X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    76ers' Joel Embiid Fined $35K for WWE-Inspired D-Generation X Celebration vs. Blazers

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 31, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 29: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Wells Fargo Center on October 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    The NBA announced on Tuesday that Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid has been fined $35,000 for "repeatedly making an obscene gesture" during the team's 126-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

    NBA Communications @NBAPR

    The following was released by the NBA. <a href="https://t.co/Rzp9vXCxhP">pic.twitter.com/Rzp9vXCxhP</a>

    The gesture, a nod to the old WWE D-Generation X celebration, is one Embiid has done many times in the past.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.