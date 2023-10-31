76ers' Joel Embiid Fined $35K for WWE-Inspired D-Generation X Celebration vs. Blazers

76ers' Joel Embiid Fined $35K for WWE-Inspired D-Generation X Celebration vs. BlazersOctober 31, 2023
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
The NBA announced on Tuesday that Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid has been fined $35,000 for "repeatedly making an obscene gesture" during the team's 126-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.
The gesture, a nod to the old WWE D-Generation X celebration, is one Embiid has done many times in the past.
