Bears Rumors: Jaylon Johnson Not Traded at Deadline amid 49ers, Bills, Steelers Buzz

Jaylon Johnson didn't go anywhere.

The Chicago Bears did not trade the star cornerback prior to Tuesday's deadline despite him requesting a move from the franchise early Tuesday morning, according to Bleacher Report NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday that the Bears had given Johnson permission to seek a trade after he requested a move from the franchise following failed contract extension negotiations.

The veteran told reporters earlier this week that he felt contract extension negotiations were going slower than expected, adding that he was looking for "security" on his new deal.

"That's what we play the game for, security," Johnson said. "At the end of the day, a lot of it goes back to respect as well. At the end of the day, it's not just about taking anything as well. You can throw some numbers at somebody and just hope they take anything but that's not what I'm looking to do. I'm looking for respect and security at the end of the day."

The Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers were among the teams discussing a potential move for Johnson, per ESPN's Ed Werder. Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz added that the Pittsburgh Steelers made a "very strong" push to acquire Johnson but ultimately fell short.

Buffalo could have used an upgrade at cornerback with Tre'Davious White out for the season with a torn Achilles. The Bills have relied on Dane Jackson, Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam at the position this year and added Rasul Douglas in a trade with the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday.

San Francisco also could have used an upgrade as Charvarius Ward, Ambry Thomas, Anthony Brown and Deommodore Lenoir are the only cornerbacks currently listed on the depth chart.

The 49ers at least plugged one hole on Tuesday, acquiring star defensive end Chase Young from the Washington Commanders to pair with Nick Bosa.

Johnson is slated to become a free agent after the 2023 campaign.

The Bears selected the 24-year-old in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Utah. In six games this season, he has posted two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, four pass breakups, one forced fumble, 18 tackles and one tackle for loss.