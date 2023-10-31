NFL Rumors: Chase Young Traded to 49ers from Commanders at 2023 Deadline

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Chase Young's tenure with the Washington Commanders is over after three-and-a-half seasons.

The team is trading the 2020 first-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Commanders will receive a 2024 third-round pick in return.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that if Young leaves in free agency, the 49ers "could potentially recoup that 3rd-round compensatory pick in the form of another compensatory pick."

This comes on the heels of Washington sending fellow defensive end Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears in return for a 2024 second-rounder, per Schefter, ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

In San Francisco, Young will line up opposite reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, who was his teammate for two seasons at Ohio State. The 49ers should be a great situation for him as he looks to continue building his on-field value.

His departure comes after the Commanders declined his $17.5 million option for the 2024 season. That's almost always a telltale indicator things haven't panned out as expected, and Young is no exception.

The 24-year-old hit the ground running in the NFL. He totaled 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss en route to winning Defensive Rookie of the Year and earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2020.

Young failed to match that pace to open the 2021 campaign, registering just 1.5 sacks through nine games before he suffered a torn ACL and ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee.

As a result of the injuries, the 6'5" edge-rusher didn't make his 2022 debut until Week 16.

In April, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Washington wanted to see where Young was physically before making a decision on his fifth-year option:

The Commanders also had to weigh the likely cost of retaining Sweat, who's in the final year of his rookie deal. When they already have more money than any other team tied up in the defensive line, how much higher were they willing to go?

Extending Young would've been an obvious move if he had firmly established himself as an elite pass-rusher. Given the questions created by his knee injuries, you can understand why Washington felt he was expendable.

Young lost a hefty chunk of guaranteed money, but he knew coming into the year he was playing for his next paycheck. Having that kind of clarity isn't necessarily a bad thing.

Posting double digits in sacks could put Young in a solid position for a multiyear contract this spring. His five sacks through seven games are a solid start so far. If he were to get the franchise tag, that's still projected to be worth more ($20.5 million) than his option would've netted him.