Davante Adams, Saquon Barkley Top Landing Spots in 2024 After NFL Trade Deadline

From a neutral perspective, the Kansas City Chiefs would be the most entertaining place for Adams to wind up.

The Chiefs have yet to find a true successor to Tyreek Hill, and while their approach to the receiver position didn't preclude them from winning a Super Bowl in 2022, it's undoubtedly making Patrick Mahomes' life difficult.

If Kansas City wasn't willing to pay Hill top dollar, though, then it's hard to see why the front office would sign on to assume Adams' deal when he's just as expensive and a year older.

The Baltimore Ravens might be much more amenable.

Zay Flowers is performing well in his rookie season with 44 catches for 461 yards and one touchdown through eight games. Beyond him, Baltimore's receiving corps could use some help. Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor aren't making strong cases to be retained, and if a breakout for Rashod Bateman hasn't happened by now, it's probably never going to.

The Detroit Lions may want to be aggressive in the offseason, too, depending on how the rest of this year unfolds. Adams and Amon-Ra St. Brown would be a devastating pass-catching tandem.

Given the Lions' history, a big win-now move is totally justified because a competitive window can't be taken for granted.

The Cincinnati Bengals could be a bit of a dark horse in this conversation for the same reason.