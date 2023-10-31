X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Video: Raiders' Davante Adams Slams Helmet After Totaling 1 Catch in Loss to Lions

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 31, 2023

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 30: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
    Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

    Davante Adams couldn't contain his frustration during the Las Vegas Raiders' 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

    With the Raiders trailing by 12 and just over four minutes remaining in the game, Jimmy Garoppolo overthrew a wide-open Adams. Instead of a potential big gain, Las Vegas turned the ball over on downs two plays later.

    ESPN @espn

    Davante Adams was visibly frustrated on the Raiders bench. <a href="https://t.co/8wIEyZJleu">pic.twitter.com/8wIEyZJleu</a>

    Adams finished the night with just one reception on seven targets, totaling a mere 11 yards. The 30-year-old has expressed concerns with his diminished role in the past, according to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

    "I'm a human being and I have extremely high standards for myself in this offense," Adams explained on Oct. 18 after showing frustrations on the sideline in the midst of a two-catch, 29-yard performance against the New England Patriots.

    "So if it don't look like it's supposed to look, then I'm going to be frustrated if I'm not a part of that plan," he said. "Because I have the opportunity to go and change that and make it look like a much better picture out there. And if that doesn't happen, then I'm going to be frustrated."

    It doesn't appear that Adams' dissatisfaction has gone away, as the six-time Pro Bowler has topped the century mark just once all season. In fact, he hasn't recorded more than 60 receiving yards in a game since Week 4.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Davante finished with 1 catch for 11 YDS in a loss to the Lions 😳 <br><br>(h/t: <a href="https://twitter.com/CharlesWoodson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CharlesWoodson</a>) <a href="https://t.co/E9xSFxCi92">pic.twitter.com/E9xSFxCi92</a>

    Video: Raiders' Davante Adams Slams Helmet After Totaling 1 Catch in Loss to Lions
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Following the defeat on Monday night, Adams was at a loss for words.

    "I don't know what to say at this moment. I truly don't." he told reporters after the game (via Tashan Reed of The Athletic).

    Adams is now averaging just 67.4 receiving yards per game, his worst mark since 2017.