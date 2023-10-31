Video: Raiders' Davante Adams Slams Helmet After Totaling 1 Catch in Loss to Lions

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Davante Adams couldn't contain his frustration during the Las Vegas Raiders' 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

With the Raiders trailing by 12 and just over four minutes remaining in the game, Jimmy Garoppolo overthrew a wide-open Adams. Instead of a potential big gain, Las Vegas turned the ball over on downs two plays later.

Adams finished the night with just one reception on seven targets, totaling a mere 11 yards. The 30-year-old has expressed concerns with his diminished role in the past, according to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

"I'm a human being and I have extremely high standards for myself in this offense," Adams explained on Oct. 18 after showing frustrations on the sideline in the midst of a two-catch, 29-yard performance against the New England Patriots.

"So if it don't look like it's supposed to look, then I'm going to be frustrated if I'm not a part of that plan," he said. "Because I have the opportunity to go and change that and make it look like a much better picture out there. And if that doesn't happen, then I'm going to be frustrated."

It doesn't appear that Adams' dissatisfaction has gone away, as the six-time Pro Bowler has topped the century mark just once all season. In fact, he hasn't recorded more than 60 receiving yards in a game since Week 4.

Following the defeat on Monday night, Adams was at a loss for words.

"I don't know what to say at this moment. I truly don't." he told reporters after the game (via Tashan Reed of The Athletic).