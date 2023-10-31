Video: Marcus Jordan Wants Michael Jordan as Best Man When He Marries Larsa Pippen

MEGA/GC Images

Marcus Jordan is hoping to get Michael Jordan to serve as best man at his upcoming wedding to Larsa Pippen.

Appearing on Pablo Torre Finds Out, Marcus said there's been a family tradition in which he served as best man at his father's and brother's wedding and he "wants to keep that tradition going" when he walks down the aisle.

The couple didn't announce when their wedding is going to be. It's not even clear when they got engaged. Their was speculation about it over the summer when Pippen was spotted wearing a ring, but they clarified on an episode of their podcast they weren't engaged.

"I had a hundred calls," she said (h/t Hayley Santaflorentina of E! News). "And text messages of people congratulating us. And I was like, "I'm so excited! But no, we're not engaged.' ... "But you did give me a promise ring."

Jordan said on Torre's show that his "go-to saying" is the wedding "is in the works" when people ask when they are going to get married.

Michael's presence as best man at the wedding would be a bit of a surprise since he publicly disapproved of his son dating the reality television star. Larsa is also the ex-wife of Michael's longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen.

Michael and Scottie have a longstanding feud, with Pippen calling His Airness a "horrible player" and "horrible to play with" earlier this year during an appearance on Stacey King's Gimme The Hot Sauce podcast (h/t Die-Hard Chicago Bulls Fans).