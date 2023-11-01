NFL Week 9 Survivor Pool Tips: Best Picks and Strategies to Stay Alive

1 of 3

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

There really aren't many easy picks this week, and if we've learned anything through the first two months, it's that no team is invulnerable.



The Philadelphia Eagles have the league's best record and will be at home in Week 9, but it's impossible to truly trust them in a divisional game. If you haven't used Philly, yet, we'd suggest saving the Eagles for Week 16 against the New York Giants or Week 17 against the Cardinals.



We'd recommend not touching Sunday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Both teams are talented, both have had issues defensively, and prime-time games can be extremely unpredictable.



Buffalo has a more enticing matchup against the Broncos in Week 10, though that no longer looks like a gimme.



We'd also avoid the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, even though Pittsburgh is hard to beat at home in prime time. The Tennessee Titans can take advantage of an underwhelming Steelers run defense, and Pittsburgh may not have starting quarterback Kenny Pickett, who suffered a rib injury in Week 8.



The Steelers won't have star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

