    Clippers Rumors: James Harden's $5.1M Contract Bonus to Be Voided After 76ers Trade

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 31, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 29: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Wells Fargo Center on October 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    James Harden reportedly agreed to void his $5.1 million trade bonus as part of the agreement to send him to the Los Angeles Clippers.

    Bobby Marks of ESPN noted Harden would have to decline the option in order for th ematch of the trade to work.

    The 76ers traded Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers in a blockbuster that sent Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, KJ Martin, a protected 2026 first-round pick via the Oklahoma City Thunder, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks and a 2029 pick swap to Philadelphia, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev were also traded to Los Angeles with Harden.

