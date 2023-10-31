Clippers Rumors: James Harden's $5.1M Contract Bonus to Be Voided After 76ers Trade

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

James Harden reportedly agreed to void his $5.1 million trade bonus as part of the agreement to send him to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bobby Marks of ESPN noted Harden would have to decline the option in order for th ematch of the trade to work.

The 76ers traded Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers in a blockbuster that sent Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, KJ Martin, a protected 2026 first-round pick via the Oklahoma City Thunder, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks and a 2029 pick swap to Philadelphia, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev were also traded to Los Angeles with Harden.

