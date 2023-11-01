NFL 2023 MVP Odds: Tips on the Favorites and Best Values for Week 9

2 of 4

Tagovailoa is the favorite again, but he's not far ahead of Mahomes and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts—both of whom carry +400 odds.



Bettors considering one of the top three should look to avoid Hurts for a couple of reasons.



For one, Hurts has started a troubling trend of turning the ball over this season. He didn't throw an interception against the Washington Commanders in Week 8, but he did lose his third fumble of the season.



Hurts has now lost fumbles in back-to-back games and has six turnovers in his last three. He's already thrown more interceptions this year (eight) than he did in all of 2022 (six).



Secondly, Hurts hasn't been quite as effective as he was a year ago. His yards-per-attempt average (7.6) and passer rating (94.3) are both good but also down from 2022. Hurts is also averaging a full yard per carry less than he did last season.



Hurts could still wind up being the quarterback on the team with the league's best record—which would give him a viable case for MVP—but at these odds, Tagovailoa is the far safer play.

