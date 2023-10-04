NFL 2023 MVP Odds: Tips on the Favorites and Best Values for Week 5

2 of 4

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Allen may have indeed abandoned the reckless style of play that has oftentimes gotten him into trouble—and cost Buffalo against the New York Jets in Week 1. In 21 games (including playoffs) dating back to the start of last season, Allen has thrown 21 interceptions and lost seven fumbles



It's hard to be considered the league's "most valuable" with that sort of turnover rate. However, Allen has done a much better job of playing within the game plan and protecting the football over the past three weeks.



Sunday's looming game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will tell us a lot about whether Allen's more careful style of play will last.



After routing the Dolphins, the Bills are ripe for a trap game. The Jaguars haven't looked great this season, and Buffalo is a little over two weeks out from a game against the rival New England Patriots.



This game will also be played in London, where the Jags played last week and have stayed between contests. Buffalo's routine will be altered significantly, while Jacksonville's will not. If the Bills start slow, Allen could begin pressing and open himself to mental miscues.