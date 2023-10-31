Julius Randle, Zach LaVine, Pascal Siakam Top Landing Spots After James Harden Trade

0 of 0

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

It took precisely one week of NBA basketball to get our first blockbuster trade of the 2023-24 season.

The Philadelphia 76ers traded James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, landing Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, KJ Martin, a protected 2026 first-round pick via the Oklahoma City Thunder, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks and a 2029 pick swap to Philadelphia, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Marcus Morris and Filip Petrusev were also moved to the Clippers as part of the deal.

With the first major trade out of the way, that only begs the question of who will be next.

Julius Randle, Zach LaVine and Pascal Siakam are the three All-Stars who have found themselves in the most conversations of late, and each has a potential fit that makes a ton of sense.

Here is a look at the best fits for each three players:

Randle: Minnesota Timberwolves

LaVine: New York Knicks

Siakam: Philadelphia 76ers

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.