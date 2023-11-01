NHL Style Rankings: B's, Canadiens Continue Rivalry off Ice; A Legend Goes Shirtless

Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

Remember two weeks ago, during the first installment of the third season of the OG NHL Style Rankings, when I said the guys were off to a slow fashion start this season?

Yeah, things have already changed.

Between Jesse Puljujarvi absolutely knocking it out of the park with his Ice Spice costume, the rest of the league bringing the Halloween heat as always, and the Heritage Classic Battle of Alberta, there was no shortage of themed events to dress up for.

Edmonton Oilers Heritage Classic

When my child asks me what it was like to watch Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl collectively score 3,000 points per game with no Stanley Cup in sight, I'll show them this photo.



Calgary Flames Heritage Classic

I love an overall moment as much as the next person—especially a shirtless overall moment combined with a cowboy hat and a yee haw in the lovely province of Alberta. But, much like on the ice, the Flames barely gave us anything. We need a little more effort here fellas!

But real Style Rankings (TM) readers know themed events and costumes cannot be a part of the rankings. These are very serious, and we need to maintain the very serious integrity of it all.

Thankfully, fashion morale hasn't just improved in the themed-event realm recently around the NHL. As certain players are heating up, they've been unleashing the 'fits we crave. As certain players are winding down, they're recreating the essence we've always loved about them. And in Patrik Laine's injured absence, some unexpected folks are stepping up.

10. Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

We know I'm a sucker for any hat that isn't a standard beanie, so let's get that out of the way. Dylan Larkin looks as sharp off the ice as he does on it these days, and it's no coincidence to me that the outfits are getting more fun as he's having more fun on the ice with his new sidekick Alex DeBrincat.

Everything's coming up Hockeytown, baby!



9. A Very Retired Joe Thornton

Congrats to Joe Thornton on a legendary NHL career, and for never not being exactly who he is.

8. Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins



Linus Ullmark with the chain (gasping)! Is that a pocket watch? Don't hurt 'em!

7. Brent Burns, Carolina Hurricanes



Brent Burns' "thing" isn't always my "thing," but I can respect the dedication, and I can respect a solid iteration of the "thing." This one is a hit, and the shoes seal the deal for me.

6. Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators



Everybody remain calm, but it appears an NHL player is actually holding a pair of cool and unique sneakers. Color me shocked and pleasantly surprised. Thomas Chabot, please drop the sneaker collection.

5. David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm, Boston Bruins





Look, I know it's lazy not to pick one or separate them. But put yourself in my shoes—and put yourself in my no-show socks. What an impossible call.

Style Rankings Inaugural King David Pastrnak and equally consistently fashionable Hampus Lindholm both look incredibly dapper, and their looks actually complement each other quite well. It's giving mint chocolate chip sandwich.

4. Alex Newhook, Montreal Canadiens



Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

Courtesy Montreal Canadiens Instagram

If Burns' "thing" is rugged outdoorsy meets the circus meets that one blanket from your grandmother's house that made you itch, Alex Newhook's "thing" is wearing hats like this. Clearly I like Newhook's "thing" more than Burns', but you are entitled to your opinion either way.

I actually think the second outfit might even be cleaner without the hat, though. I love the color palette he's working with, and I want to see more colorful pockets this season.

You know what? I talked myself back into the hat.

Fine, I like hats! It's cute!

3. Mark Giordano, Toronto Maple Leafs



Mark Giordano? Mark Giordano!

The 40-year-old Leaf certainly never goes out of style, and I'm here for the pumpkin-flavored full suit in the upper left above. You really don't see that color every day, nor do you get the opportunity to wear it often. Kudos to Giordano for seizing the day.

2. Arber Xhekaj, Montreal Canadiens



Image courtesy of Montreal Canadiens Instagram

Courtesy of Montreal Canadiens Instagram

Is Arber Xhekaj the Style Rankings Darling Of The Year? He's looked awesome and unique in every pregame outfit this season. Versatility will get you places in life, in fashion, and of course in the Style Rankings. I particularly love the peach suit above—that color combination was a risk that paid off.



1. Elvis Merzlikins, Columbus Blue Jackets



Each year around Halloween, Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins dresses up in a Joker reminiscent suit to honor late teammate and friend Matiss Kivlenieks. Kivlenieks had the Joker front and center on his mask. Merzlikins added a tribute to the Joker and Kivlenieks' No. 80 to his mask in 2021-22, and continues to pay tribute to his friend with these Joker suits.

Merzlikins opted for a more low-key iteration of the Joker this year, exchanging the green undershirt for a green tie, adding some stupendous kicks, and it all comes together for a look that is not at all costume-y. It's like if the Joker had street style. I love this subtle, continued tribute to Kivlenieks. Those we've lost stay with us in the day-to-day, in the quiet moments we think of them, in something sustainable that can last year after year. Merzlikins' fit does exactly this.

I've seen several iterations of the NHL Style Rankings popping up recently (that many of you have tagged me in, and trust me, I appreciate the loyalty to what we're doing here at Bleacher Report more than you know). The Merzlikins of the world are why I say the more, the merrier.

The comment sections, of course, are full of the predictable "Who cares?" "Canceling my subscription," "File this next to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce," stuff. Rinse and repeat.

I pity these commenters, who clearly don't understand and/or appreciate the whole point of fashion and personal style. Fashion gives you the ability to express yourself without having to say a word, and this gives us as good a window into NHL players' personalities as anything in this "we before I" league.