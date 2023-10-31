Clippers' Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Rumored James Harden, 76ers Trade

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Four months after requesting a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers, James Harden appears to have gotten his wish.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers are trading Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev to the Clippers for a package that includes Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, Kenyon Martin Jr., two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium noted one of the first-round picks going to the Sixers will be the Oklahoma City Thunder's in 2026

The Clippers are actually taking on more money in this deal, as well. The trio of Harden, Tucker and Petrusev have a combined cap hit of $52.9 million in 2023-24.

The Sixers, on the other hand, are saving about $10.5 million with the cap hits for Morris ($17.1 million), Batum ($11.7 million), Covington ($11.7 million) and Martin ($1.9 million).

Los Angeles still ranks second in luxury tax payroll at $202.8 million, trailing only the Golden State Warriors ($207.2 million). The team is projected to have a $159.1 million tax bill for a total of $361.9 million in roster spending.

Clippers' Update Roster

PG: James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Bones Hyland

SG: Paul George, Terance Mann, Norman Powell, Brandon Boston Jr.

SF: Kawhi Leonard, Amir Coffey

PF: P.J. Tucker, Filip Petrusev, Kobe Brown

C: Ivica Zubac, Mason Plumlee

Projected starters in italics

