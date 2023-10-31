Clippers' Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Rumored James Harden, 76ers Trade

Clippers' Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Rumored James Harden, 76ers TradeOctober 31, 2023
Four months after requesting a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers, James Harden appears to have gotten his wish.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers are trading Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev to the Clippers for a package that includes Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, Kenyon Martin Jr., two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium noted one of the first-round picks going to the Sixers will be the Oklahoma City Thunder's in 2026
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Draft compensation that the Clippers are sending Philadelphia in James Harden trade, per sources:<br><br>- 2026 LAC first-round pick via OKC<br>- 2028 LAC first-round pick<br>- Two second round picks<br>- One pick swap <a href="https://t.co/ApsFqTjZ9e">https://t.co/ApsFqTjZ9e</a>
The Clippers are actually taking on more money in this deal, as well. The trio of Harden, Tucker and Petrusev have a combined cap hit of $52.9 million in 2023-24.
The Sixers, on the other hand, are saving about $10.5 million with the cap hits for Morris ($17.1 million), Batum ($11.7 million), Covington ($11.7 million) and Martin ($1.9 million).
Los Angeles still ranks second in luxury tax payroll at $202.8 million, trailing only the Golden State Warriors ($207.2 million). The team is projected to have a $159.1 million tax bill for a total of $361.9 million in roster spending.
Clippers' Update Roster
PG: James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Bones Hyland
SG: Paul George, Terance Mann, Norman Powell, Brandon Boston Jr.
SF: Kawhi Leonard, Amir Coffey
PF: P.J. Tucker, Filip Petrusev, Kobe Brown
C: Ivica Zubac, Mason Plumlee
Projected starters in italics
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.