Grading Every Team's 1st Week of the 2023-24 NBA Season

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Heat were quietly one of the teams to watch early on, as there were unanswered questions about who they really are: the team that lost 38 games last season and nearly got knocked out of the play-in tournament, or the one that caught fire in the playoffs and reached its second Finals in four years?

The early answer is neither, as the Heat haven't played up to their 2022-23 regular-season form. They've stumbled out to a 1-3 start and are just a one-point home win against the rebuilding Detroit Pistons away from being winless. The offense remains a mess—Tyler Herro might be taking a leap, but Jimmy Butler has been a non-threat away from the foul line—and the defense has backtracked in a big way.

It's early obviously, but you wonder if this team simply needs to finally get one of these big deals done. The Heat have been connected to virtually every net-shredder on the market, and it must feel deflating to always hear how major help could be on the way only for it to never arrive.

Grade: D+