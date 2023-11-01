NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Grading Every Team's 1st Week of the 2023-24 NBA Season

    Bleacher Report NBA StaffNovember 1, 2023

    Grading Every Team's 1st Week of the 2023-24 NBA Season

    0 of 30

      SACRAMENTO, CA - OCTOBER 27: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates during the game against the Sacramento Kings on October 27, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

      It's never too early for a progress report. So, after the first week of the 2023-24 season, Bleacher Report's NBA writers are here to give you grades for all 30 teams.

      Who's outperforming expectations? Which teams look worse than we thought they would? How are big-name stars fitting alongside new teammates?

      All of that and more is on the rubric, and the letter grades for each team can be found below, organized by division

    Atlantic Division: Philadelphia 76ers

    1 of 30

      MILWAUKEE, WI - OCTOBER 26: Joel Embiid #21 high fives Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 26, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images).
      Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

      Joel Embiid playing like an All-NBA candidate hasn't been a surprise, but Tyrese Maxey doing it as well is a game-changer.

      His ability to space the floor for Embiid, get downhill against just about any perimeter defender and burn people in transition has this looking like a top-tier duo.

      And Maxey being ahead of schedule may have made it easier for the Philadelphia 76ers to justify being a little quicker timeline on the James Harden trade.

      All the drama surrounding that situation is now gone, and the Sixers can focus on a "two stars and depth" model built around Embiid and Maxey.

      Grade: A

      Andy Bailey

    Atlantic Division: Boston Celtics

    2 of 30

      WASHINGTON, DC -  OCTOBER 30: Jaylen Brown #7 and Jrue Holiday #4 of the Boston Celtics high five during the game against the Washington Wizards on October 30, 2023 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

      The most important thing to watch for the Boston Celtics at the outset of this campaign was how Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis would fit alongside their new teammates.

      Through the first handful of games, it's hard to imagine them fitting much better.

      Porziņģis' range was almost certainly going to be a plus, and it has been. His ability to hit shots from several feet beyond the three-point line has dramatically opened up the paint for Holiday, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. But he's also punishing smaller defenders inside.

      And alongside Derrick White, Holiday is now part of what feels like the best defensive backcourt in basketball.

      Grade: A

      Andy Bailey

    Grading Every Team's 1st Week of the 2023-24 NBA Season
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Atlantic Division: Brooklyn Nets

    3 of 30

      BROOKLYN, NY - OCTOBER 25: Mikal Bridges #1 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 25, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

      The Brooklyn Nets have started off the season below .500, with Ben Simmons averaging fewer than 10 points, but there are pretty clear reasons for optimism.

      Simmons may still be averse to shooting the ball, but he's averaging 10.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists while posting his best box plus/minus ("...a basketball box score-based metric that estimates a basketball player's contribution to the team when that player is on the court") since his rookie year.

      And the team finally embracing Cam Thomas as a starter is paying early dividends. He's gotten to at least 30 points and been a positive in the raw plus-minus column in each of his three appearances (two of which were starts).

      Grade: C+

      Andy Bailey

    Atlantic Division: New York Knicks

    4 of 30

      NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 28: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 28, 2023 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)
      Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

      RJ Barrett is off to one of the better starts he's had, but much of the rest of the New York Knicks' rotation is struggling (sort of the inverse of what New York dealt with the last couple years).

      Julius Randle, in particular, has been all over the place, with 3.7 turnovers per game and a 27.7 field-goal percentage through three games. He'll obviously start putting up better numbers than that, but having one of his cold streaks at the outset of a season makes it feel worse than if it happened in a random three games in January.

      Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo are likely to find their shots as well, but cold starts for those three are more pronounced because they're happening in New York.

      Andy Bailey

    Atlantic Division: Toronto Raptors

    5 of 30

      TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 28: Gradey Dick #1 of Toronto Raptors celebrates a three point shot beside Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers during first half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on October 28, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
      Mark Blinch/Getty Images

      The Toronto Raptors are off to a 1-3 start. And, unsurprisingly, they appear to be plagued by one of the issues that hurt them last season.

      Toronto is in the bottom third of the league in threes per game and 21st in three-point percentage. Its top two scorers—Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam—are both well below average from deep.

      Turning this around in both the short and long term may require some pretty dramatic moves. Barnes' playmaking has been a bright spot, and it's time for the Raptors to do what they need to to surround him with shooting.

      Grade: C-

    Central Division: Detroit Pistons

    6 of 30

      MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 25: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons runs up court against the Miami Heat on October 25, 2023 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images

      Pistons fans should be quite pleased by what they've seen from their young team. Detroit is an extra bucket away from being 3-1, even with Bojan Bogdanović sidelined due to a right calf strain.

      The most important part this season has been the return of Cade Cunningham, who looks fully recovered from shin surgery. He's averaging 21.0 points and 7.5 assists while shooting 40.0 percent from three, and he's proving to be the driving force behind the Pistons' offense.

      We'll see how long Killian Hayes can outlast Jaden Ivey as the starting shooting guard, though, as the former continues to be a non-factor when it comes to scoring.

      Grade: A-

      Greg Swartz

    Central Division: Indiana Pacers

    7 of 30

      INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 30: Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers drives to the basket during the game against the Chicago Bulls on October 30, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

      It's tough to get a good read on these Pacers just yet.

      They beat the tires off a bad Washington Wizards team on opening night (while scoring 143 points in regulation), took down an injury-riddled Cleveland Cavaliers squad but then lost to the struggling Chicago Bulls at home after a day off.

      Indiana has yet to play a good, healthy team thus far, even if there's reason to believe it could do so. Tyrese Haliburton's 12.3 assists per game are currently first in the NBA, Myles Turner has continued his strong play from last season, and Bruce Brown has shined in his Pacers' debut (15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 60.0 percent from three).

      Still, we need more evidence to say Indiana is truly off to a good start.

      Grade: B-

      Greg Swartz

    Central Division: Milwaukee Bucks

    8 of 30

      MILWAUKEE, WI - OCTOBER 26: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 and Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks look on during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 26, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images).
      Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

      Damian Lillard's debut with the Bucks couldn't have gone much better. The All-Star point guard put up a whopping 39 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

      Unfortunately, his second game couldn't have gone much worse, as he managed a measly 2-of-12 shooting performance to tally his six points in a 17-point beating by the Atlanta Hawks.

      While Lillard works to find his rhythm in Milwaukee, the Bucks' main concern should be that of Khris Middleton, who needs to get back to being a reliable No. 3 option. His first two games (5.5 points, 33.3 percent shooting in 16.5 minutes) haven't shown us much evidence of that.

      Grade: B

      Greg Swartz

    Central Division: Chicago Bulls

    9 of 30

      INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 30: DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during the game against the Indiana Pacers on October 30, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

      The Bulls got pummeled in their home season opener, a 20-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder that sparked a comically early players-only meeting.

      The next two games didn't go much better, though, as Chicago barely beat a Toronto Raptors squad that is now 1-4 by one before suffering a 16-point loss to the Detroit Pistons.

      A solid win over the Indiana Pacers officially has the Bulls as a .500 squad in the early going, but don't let that record fool you. Chicago is just 23rd overall in net rating (minus-6.7) with no answer at point guard in sight.

      This looked like a team that needed to swing an impact trade during the offseason, a stance we still stand by.

      Grade: D+

      Greg Swartz

    Central Division: Cleveland Cavaliers

    10 of 30

      CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers signals to his teammates during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 27, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Thunder defeated the Cavaliers 108-105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
      Jason Miller/Getty Images

      It's hard to grade the Cavs, a team that's been stung by injury early and often thus far.

      Cleveland still hasn't played a game with its healthy Big 4, and only Evan Mobley has suited up in every contest this season. Jarrett Allen has yet to make his season debut after an ankle injury suffered in training camp and Darius Garland hasn't played since injuring his hamstring on opening night.

      In their healthiest game (with Donovan Mitchell, Garland and Evan Mobley), the Cavs did pick up their only win of the season, a 114-113 opening-night victory over the Brooklyn Nets thanks to a late-game three by Mitchell. The addition of Max Strus (18.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 39.4 percent from three) has been huge for Cleveland, especially with so many bodies out right now.

      Grade: Incomplete

      Greg Swartz

    Southeast Division: Atlanta Hawks

    11 of 30

      ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 30: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks shoots a free throw during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 30, 2023 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

      The Hawks were historically meh last season, and so far it's been more of the same. They survived their first tilt against the new-look Milwaukee Bucks and did well to rally back from a 21-point, second-half deficit to topple the Minnesota Timberwolves, but a season-opening loss to the Charlotte Hornets is one they'll want to have back.

      It's too early to say this for certain, but early on, it appears the Hawks are who we thought they were. Trae Young still looks great by volume but not by efficiency. Dejounte Murray can look great, but his offensive output gets held back by inconsistency. The Jalen Johnson breakout has been fun, but Onyeka Okongwu is still stuck on the launch pad.

      Atlanta doesn't look much different than before: above-average on offense, below-average on defense and perfectly average overall.

      Grade: C+

      Zach Buckley

    Southeast Division: Miami Heat

    12 of 30

      MILWAUKEE, WI - OCTOBER 30: Jimmy Butler #22 shakes hands with Kyle Lowry #7 of the Miami Heat during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 30, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images).
      Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

      The Heat were quietly one of the teams to watch early on, as there were unanswered questions about who they really are: the team that lost 38 games last season and nearly got knocked out of the play-in tournament, or the one that caught fire in the playoffs and reached its second Finals in four years?

      The early answer is neither, as the Heat haven't played up to their 2022-23 regular-season form. They've stumbled out to a 1-3 start and are just a one-point home win against the rebuilding Detroit Pistons away from being winless. The offense remains a mess—Tyler Herro might be taking a leap, but Jimmy Butler has been a non-threat away from the foul line—and the defense has backtracked in a big way.

      It's early obviously, but you wonder if this team simply needs to finally get one of these big deals done. The Heat have been connected to virtually every net-shredder on the market, and it must feel deflating to always hear how major help could be on the way only for it to never arrive.

      Grade: D+

      —Zach Buckley

    Southeast Division: Orlando Magic

    13 of 30

      ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 25: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic dribbles the ball during the game against the Houston Rockets on October 25, 2023 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

      The Magic have the only winning record in the division. They might have the schedule-makers to thank for that, since their two triumphs have come over the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers. Still, a big chunk of any successful playoff plan is winning the games you should, and Orlando has done that.

      The Magic still don't look like they can shoot, and they've seen slower than expected starts by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, both of whom are shooting below 40 percent. But they have gotten a nice jolt from Cole Anthony, and it's been fun to watch Jonathan Isaac play defense again.

      If the supporting cast keeps this up, and Banchero and Wagner have the seasons many expect to see, Orlando should be a factor in at least the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

      Grade: B

      Zach Buckley

    Southeast Division: Charlotte Hornets

    14 of 30

      CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets signals for a play during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Spectrum Center on October 30, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)
      David Jensen/Getty Images

      The Hornets should be prioritizing development over their place in the standings, so we won't spend too much time dissecting their 1-2 start. We'll just note, though, that both of those losses were decided by double-digits, and each was keyed by a breakdown on different ends of the court.

      On the development front, No. 2 pick Brandon Miller looks great (rookie-best 17.3 points per game) and might already need more than his 31.3 minutes. LaMelo Ball, on the other hand, can't find his shooting touch from anywhere, though he is nearly tripling his 3.3 turnovers with 9.0 assists. Mark Williams has mostly been steady and is once again pushing for more playing time.

      Grade: C+

      Zach Buckley

    Southeast Division: Washington Wizards

    15 of 30

      WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 28: Jordan Poole #13 of the Washington Wizards reacts against the Memphis Grizzlies at Capital One Arena on October 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
      Patrick Smith/Getty Images

      Year one of a youth movement is almost always rough, but the hope is you can have some fun along the way. That isn't happening much with the Wizards, who are keeping a neon-green light on the quantity-over-quality combo of Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole. Kuzma is at least capitalizing on some of his chances, but Poole looks abysmal: 38.5/21.7/78.6 slash line with 12 turnovers and only nine assists.

      Tyus Jones predictably looks rock-solid, though you can argue how much that matters when he's a 27-year-old on an expiring deal. Corey Kispert shooting the daylights out of the ball matters, though. So, too, will Washington's willingness to live with Bilal Coulibaly's growing pains. Maybe Johnny Davis even becomes interesting with what should be a regular rotation role.

      You don't want to ding Washington too much when it only just started its (overdue) rebuild, but bright spots have been hard to find.

      Grade: C-

      Zach Buckley

    Southwest Division: San Antonio Spurs

    16 of 30

      SAN ANTONIO, TX - OCTOBER 27: Devin Vassell #24 and Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs high five during the game against the Houston Rockets on October 27, 2023 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

      First impressions of the Spurs are really first impressions of top overall pick Victor Wembanyama. And so far, he's impressive, and quite tall.

      How well the team does in the standings isn't especially relevant. Wembanyama's development is everything, and he's already shown incredible glimpses of what he'll be as he grows into his 7'4" frame and adapts to the NBA game (at just 19 years old).

      And the Spurs aren't bad beyond Wembanyama. Fresh off his multi-year extension, Devin Vassell is averaging over 20 points per game. Others like Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones, Zach Collins and Jeremy Sochan are contributing.

      The Spurs may be a couple of years behind the Oklahoma City Thunder in stockpiling exciting, young talent (that may compete for a playoff spot). Still, the franchise is moving in a positive direction.

      Grade: B+

      Eric Pincus

    Southwest Division: Memphis Grizzlies

    17 of 30

      MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 30: Marcus Smart #36 of the Memphis Grizzlies dribbles the ball during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on October 30, 2023 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

      The Grizzlies miss Ja Morant, who is out for 25 games (suspension). The team also lost vital rotation players like Tyus Jones and Dillon Brooks, and while their replacement (Marcus Smart) has been fantastic (17.3 points, 5.8 assists a game at a career-high efficiency), the results have not been good.

      Memphis hasn't won a single game, and Morant isn't coming back any time soon. While the Grizzlies "should" be among the better teams in the West, competition is tight enough that a slow start may be too much to overcome. That said, the Los Angeles Lakers rebounded from a 2-10 start last year to make the Western Conference Finals.

      Grade: D-

      Eric Pincus

    Southwest Division: New Orleans Pelicans

    18 of 30

      NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 28: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans flexes during the game against the New York Knicks on October 28, 2023 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)
      Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

      The Pelicans haven't been able to stay healthy the last few years, and continuity is an issue for a team loaded with talent. The good news is that Zion Williamson is playing 30 minutes a game. But Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III and Naji Marshall are dealing with knee issues, and Jose Alvarado is working his way back from an ankle injury. If head coach Willie Green can have his entire roster, the team might be more of a significant force in the West.

      In the meantime, the team has been good but not great in the early going. The Pelicans have a winning record but score just 103 points a night (giving up 107). But it's great to see Williamson averaging 22 a game after making just 29 appearances over the last two seasons.

      Grade: B+

      Eric Pincus

    Southwest Division: Houston Rockets

    19 of 30

      HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Jalen Green #4 of the Houston Rockets brings the ball up court against the San Antonio Spurs on October 27, 2023 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

      The Rockets took steps to join the playoff contenders, adding veterans Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks and Jeff Green. But the core is still very young and needs to learn how to win games. Alperen Şengün has been a force. Jalen Green is still a work in progress (he can score, but not yet with efficiency). Jabari Smith Jr. looked ready to take a big step forward, but that hasn't come yet.

      Brooks has been the most efficient addition, but it will take some time before the newcomers mesh with the developing roster. So far, Houston is winless, giving up 116 points a night against 101 scored—the worst point differential in the league.

      Grade: D

      Eric Pincus

    Southwest Division: Dallas Mavericks

    20 of 30

      MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 30: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on October 30, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
      Justin Ford/Getty Images

      Reminder: Luka Dončić is incredible. With last year's disappointing finish in Dallas a hazy memory, the Mavericks look much improved with the additions of Grant WIlliams, rookie Dereck Lively II and Derrick Jones Jr. But the story will always be about Dončić, who is averaging 39 points a night.

      Kyrie Irving (dealing with a foot injury) has struggled a bit with his shot but is still a high-volume point creator (19.5 a game, 6.0 assists). He provides Dončić with a secondary creator, so teams can't just throw everything they have at the young star. Williams adds some needed toughness, and Lively is hitting 85.7 percent of his attempts for almost double digits (9.0 points a game). It's early, but the Mavericks are off to a hot start.

      Grade: A

      Eric Pincus

    Northwest Division: Denver Nuggets

    21 of 30

      DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 30: Nikola Jokic #15 and Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets look on during the game against the Utah Jazz on October 30, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

      The only real concern for the reigning champion Denver Nuggets coming into the season was how the bench would look after the departures of Bruce Brown and Jeff Green. Early indications suggest it might just be better.

      Whatever Christian Braun, Peyton Watson and Zeke Nnaji lack in experience, they seem to be making up for it with explosiveness, energy and a dynamic, switchable defense that could make the non-Nikola Jokić minutes as challenging for opponents as they've been in years.

      If this trend holds, Denver is going to be a nightmare in any seven-game series.

      Grade: A+

      Andy Bailey

    Northwest Division: Portland Trail Blazers

    22 of 30

      TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 30: Shaedon Sharpe #17 of the Portland Trail Blazers dribbles against Chris Boucher #25 of the Toronto Raptors during the first half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on October 30, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
      Mark Blinch/Getty Images

      It's hard to really judge the Portland Trail Blazers. They're going to give big minutes to players in unfamiliar roles, like NBA point guard for Scoot Henderson and second or third option for Shaedon Sharpe. Even Deandre Ayton is in a different situation than he's been in the last couple years.

      The losses are going to pile up, and that's almost certainly fine. This stretch is about lottery odds and growth for the prospects already on the roster.

      Having said that, neither Henderson nor Ayton has shown as many flashes of star upside as Portland fans may have wanted. Ideally, in a rebuilding season, the potential stars actually look like stars every once in a while.

      Grade: C

      Andy Bailey

    Northwest Division: Oklahoma City Thunder

    23 of 30

      OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - OCTOBER 29: Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives the ball during the first quarter against Denver Nuggets at Paycom Center on October 29, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)
      Joshua Gateley/Getty Images

      Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams have picked up just about where they left off at the end of 2022-23. And outside of a blowout loss to the Nuggets, the Oklahoma City Thunder have looked almost dominant through their 3-1 start.

      The most important difference between last season's team and this one, though, is obviously Chet Holmgren.

      OKC's weaknesses last season were on the boards and around the rim. And Holmgren looks like a more-than-NBA-ready big man who'll have some huge block totals this season.

      Grade: B+

      Andy Bailey

    Northwest Division: Minnesota Timberwolves

    24 of 30

      MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 28: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks to pass while Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat defends in the third quarter at Target Center on October 28, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Heat 106-90. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
      David Berding/Getty Images

      The Minnesota Timberwolves moved to 1-2 with a loss on Monday in which they led by 19 at the half. And the misfit between Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns has yet to be worked out.

      So far, the duo has played 59 minutes together, and the Wolves are minus-nine in those. At risk of stating the obvious, it's not ideal to lose the minutes when your two highest paid players on the floor.

      After a 2022-23 in which those puzzle pieces never quite clicked together, it's hard to imagine the runway for this duo is much longer. The only thing that might save it now is a super(duper)star turn from Anthony Edwards (which isn't out of the question).

      Grade: C-

      Andy Bailey

    Northwest Division: Utah Jazz

    25 of 30

      DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 30: Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz brings the ball up court against the Denver Nuggets on October 30, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

      The Utah Jazz are 1-3, but there couldn't have been many who expected much better. All four of the teams they played were in the 2023 postseason, and two of those games were on the road.

      And despite the losses, Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk have generally been solid (though Walker Kessler may be going through a bit of a sophomore slump).

      The problem for Utah is the backcourt, where Kris Dunn, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton have all been dramatically below replacement level, according to box plus/minus. It may already be time to turn the reins over to rookie Keyonte George. He'd go through some growing pains, but early experience could pay dividends later.

      Grade: C

      Andy Bailey

    Pacific Division: Phoenix Suns

    26 of 30

      PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a foul call during the first half of the NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Footprint Center on October 28, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Jazz 126-104. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
      Christian Petersen/Getty Images

      The immediate grade for the Suns is "incomplete." The team is built around the three-star lineup of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, but only Durant has been available each game. Beal has yet to play (back), and Booker (foot) hasn't since he scored 32 in the season opener. Phoenix resembles the Brooklyn Nets when it was just Durant and role players (with Kyrie Irving sidelined with injury or traded to the Dallas Mavericks and James Harden pushing for a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers.

      Durant is an elite talent, and some have already stepped up, like Eric Gordon, Josh Okogoie and Jusuf Nurkić. Phoenix is rushing to build chemistry despite the initial absences. But how good is the star trio? Still, TBD.

      Grade: Incomplete (B+ if forced to choose)

      Eric Pincus

    Pacific Division: Golden State Warriors

    27 of 30

      HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry #30 celebrate in the first half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on October 29, 2023 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
      Tim Warner/Getty Images

      The Warriors are still very, very good. Stephen Curry is taking almost 13 threes a game (hitting 47.1 percent) for 33.5 points per game. Klay Thompson is leading the team in minutes (and hitting 40 percent from deep). Chris Paul has fit in very well as a distributor, although his three-point shot has been missing.

      The team got Draymond Green back from an ankle injury, pushing Paul to the bench. But whatever the combination, the wins keep coming. Coach Steve Kerr has given more prominent rotation roles to Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, who increasingly look like valuable contributors this season. They represent badly needed youth for a team with older but still elite, talented veterans.

      Grade: A

      Eric Pincus

    Pacific Division: Los Angeles Lakers

    28 of 30

      LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 26: LeBron James #23 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during the game against the Phoenix Suns on October 26, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

      The Lakers aren't quite clicking yet, at .500 with perfect records at home (2-0) and negatively on the road (0-2). Coach Darvin Ham seems like he's experimenting with the newcomers (Christian Wood, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes and Gabe Vincent) in his rotation. Still, some of the returnees (Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves) are struggling a bit to find their spots.

      The bigger lineup with Anthony Davis and Wood has shown signs of being a productive defensive tandem, but that's pushed Hachimura out of his better position (power forward). Reddish has yet to stand out (displacing second-year player Max Christie); Vincent has been a mixed bag. Perhaps it's from his long summer (Western Conference Finals, Team USA), but Reaves may have tired legs initially. LeBron James is still LeBron James, D'Angelo Russell has been solid, and Davis has been tremendous.

      The team may need more time to build out some chemistry.

      Grade: C+

      —Eric Pincus

    Pacific Division: LA Clippers

    29 of 30

      LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 29: Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers dribbles the ball during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on October 29, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

      Do any first impressions of the Clippers matter on the heels of the pending Harden blockbuster?

      But Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are healthy—crucial and rare for the team over extended periods. Bringing in Harden should give the Clippers enough offense to compete among the best in the West, even if one of George or Leonard is out for a stretch.

      What matters most is a healthy playoff roster, not initial takeaways. Even after the Harden deal, the Clippers will have depth with Russell Westbrook, Terance Mann, Norman Powell, Ivica Zubac, Mason Plumlee and Bones Hyland. LA could use replacements for those on their way to the 76ers (Robert Covington, Marcus Morris Sr., Nicolas Batum and KJ Martin)—with the need primarily at the power forward position.

      Grade: Incomplete (B+ if forced to choose)

      Eric Pincus

    Pacific Division: Sacramento Kings

    30 of 30

      SACRAMENTO, CA - OCTOBER 29: Davion Mitchell #15 of the Sacramento Kings shoots a three point basket during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 29, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
      Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

      The Kings are still good if that was a concern. The team could be better defensively, but continuing on last year's playoff push, Sacramento will outscore most opponents. De'Aaron Fox suffered a moderate ankle sprain in the team's win over the Lakers without a definitive timetable. Fox is the engine that drives that offense, so that's an obvious concern over the next few weeks.

      That will allow Chris Duarte, Davion Mitchell and Malik Monk to carve out more significant roles in the interim. Meanwhile, Kevin Huerter has struggled early with his shot, but Harrison Barnes can't miss.

      Grade: B+

      —Eric Pincus

    X