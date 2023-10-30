USA Olympic Legend Michael Phelps, Wife Nicole Announce They're Expecting 4th Child

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Harold & Carole Pump Foundation

Michael Phelps—the most decorated Olympian of all time—and his wife Nicole announced Monday on Instagram that their family will continue growing as they are expecting their fourth child.

The couple–married in 2016—already have three sons together.

The fourth Phelps baby is expected to arrive in 2024, according to Nicole's post. She also put four blue hearts next to the announcement, possibly signaling that they'll be having another boy.

Phelps retired from swimming following the 2016 Summer Olympics and is regarded as the greatest swimmer of all time and one of the greatest Olympians ever with a record 28 medals.

He has an all-time high of 23 gold medals, gold medals in individual events (13) and Olympic medals in individual events (16).