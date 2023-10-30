WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights Before Crown Jewel

0 of 0

WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage of WWE Raw on October 30.

This week's show was the Halloween episode, so WWE kept up its annual tradition of having a Trick or Treat Street Fight on the show between Natalya and Chelsea Green.

DIY was in action against Imperium, Seth Rollins battled JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio faced Ricochet in a non-title match, and Xia Li finally got some screen time against Candice LeRae.

WWE usually doesn't lean too heavily into costumes but with this year's show taking place the day before Halloween, a few Superstars may have had some surprises in store for us.