Joel Embiid Comments on James Harden's 76ers Absence amid NBA Trade Rumors

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Joel Embiid is not sweating James Harden's continued absence.

The Philadelphia 76ers star left Harden's future with the franchise up to management when commenting about Harden following Sunday's home opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.

"I think everybody in this locker room has been focused on—we're playing," Embiid told reporters. "We've got games every single day. That's up to the guys upstairs and management to figure out what's going to happen. We've got a pretty good team."

Harden, who has been angling for a trade since June, did not travel with the team for its opening two games on the road. He was with the team and on the bench against Portland but did not play.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse said Harden is expected to practice Tuesday.

"James was here. He was here for the film session and walkthrough," Nurse said. "The report on him is he had some good conditioning days, still in the ramp-up process, looking to have him back in practice on Tuesday. That's about where we are with that."

Harden's falling out with the organization largely falls on his relationship with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. The All-Star guard called Morey a "liar" during a promotional trip to China during the offseason, resulting in a $100,000 fine from the NBA, and also said his relationship with the front office was beyond repair.

"This is not even about this situation -- this is in life," Harden said. "When you lose trust in someone, it's like a marriage ... you lose trust in someone, you know what I mean? It's pretty simple."