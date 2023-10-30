Waiver Wire Week 9: Cam Akers, Will Levis, Rashid Shaheed Highlight Pickups to Know

3 of 3

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Shaheed is name to know for fantasy managers—even if it's also one the Saints seem to forget at times.

New Orleans targeted him just three times Sunday, but he absolutely made the most of his chances. He caught all three passes for 153 yards, scoring a touchdown for the second time in his last three games.

His targets can be hit or miss. He's had six or more of them four different times, but this was also his third game with three or less. His role makes him a prime boom-or-bust candidate until it changes.