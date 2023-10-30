Waiver Wire Week 9: Cam Akers, Will Levis, Rashid Shaheed Highlight Pickups to Know

Waiver Wire Week 9: Cam Akers, Will Levis, Rashid Shaheed Highlight Pickups to KnowOctober 30, 2023
The best fantasy football manager is an informed one.
So, let's glean some information from Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season then, shall we?
With Week 9 lineup spots in need of filling to cover for injuries and the latest round of byes (Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers), let's detail the players demanding your attention on the waiver wire.
Cam Akers, RB, Minnesota Vikings
Akers may not have a towering ceiling, but his fantasy floor is rising thanks to an expanded role in Minnesota.
He has now had double-digit touches in back-to-back games. That's a big enough workload to get him on your radar—if not your roster—and see where this is headed.
Now, he hasn't done a ton with these touches, but the volume alone is notable. Plus, he's done just enough to build some fantasy-relevance. Last week, he had two receptions and topped 60 scrimmage yards. This week, he scampered in for his first score as a Viking.
With quarterback Kirk Cousins lost to an Achilles tear, Minnesota could grow increasingly reliant on its running backs, meaning Akers might see even more involvement.
Will Levis, QB, Tennessee Titans
Let the Levis era commence!
Tennessee's rookie second-rounder had an opportunity created by Ryan Tannehill's ankle injury and seized it. Just like that, a Titans offense that has all too often seemed stuck in the mud uncorked a 28-point performance, its highest-scoring effort since 2021.
Levis was magnificant—historically so, in fact. The Elias Sports Bureau noted Levis became just the third NFL player ever to throw four touchdowns in his debut. Three of his scoring strikes were thrown at least 30 yards downfield; ESPN Stats & Information added that Tennessee hadn't had a touchdown pass of 30-plus air yards in any of its previous 42 games.
While one game may not guarantee more success moving forward for Levis, it would've been hard to ask for anything more from his first time out. He wound up 19-of-29 for 283 yards and didn't throw an interception.
Rashid Shaheed, WR, New Orleans Saints
Shaheed is name to know for fantasy managers—even if it's also one the Saints seem to forget at times.
New Orleans targeted him just three times Sunday, but he absolutely made the most of his chances. He caught all three passes for 153 yards, scoring a touchdown for the second time in his last three games.
His targets can be hit or miss. He's had six or more of them four different times, but this was also his third game with three or less. His role makes him a prime boom-or-bust candidate until it changes.
Still, that boom can be enormous, even if his target share sometimes isn't.