Report: Vikings' Kirk Cousins Suffered Torn Achilles Injury vs. Packers; Will Get MRI

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has reportedly torn his Achilles, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The veteran will undergo an MRI to confirm the injury.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters after his team's win over the Green Bay Packers that Cousins did suffer an Achilles injury.

Cousins had been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Packers after what was initially called an ankle injury in the fourth quarter.

Cousins completed 23 of 31 passes for two touchdowns prior to exiting. At the time of his injury, Minnesota had a 24-10 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Injuries haven't been a problem for Cousins throughout his career, starting 128 of 130 possible regular-season games from 2015-22. The only exceptions were resting ahead of the playoffs in 2019 and being on the COVID list in 2021.

It will be difficult to replace Cousins, even with plenty of criticism coming his way over the years.

The 35-year-old finished last season with 4,547 passing yards and 29 touchdowns, earning his second straight Pro Bowl selection and fourth of his career. He also led the NFL with eight fourth-quarter comebacks.