    Vikings' Kirk Cousins Out for Season After MRI Confirms Torn Achilles Injury

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IV

    Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
    AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

    Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will miss the rest of the season after an MRI confirmed he suffered a torn Achilles during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers.

    Minnesota Vikings @Vikings

    Kirk Cousins underwent an MRI this morning at Twin Cities Orthopedics that confirmed an Achilles tendon tear. <br><br>The timeline and details of his upcoming surgery will be determined this week. The team will continue to provide updates. <a href="https://t.co/8rXFyGtCZV">pic.twitter.com/8rXFyGtCZV</a>

    The MRI confirmed the initial diagnosis reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.

    Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters after his team's win over the Green Bay Packers that Cousins did suffer an Achilles injury.

    Cousins had been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Packers after what was initially called an ankle injury in the fourth quarter.

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    Kirk Cousins hobbled to the sidelines and his currently being looked at after being hit on the previous play. <a href="https://t.co/YpAW42Ese6">pic.twitter.com/YpAW42Ese6</a>

    Cousins completed 23 of 31 passes for two touchdowns prior to exiting.

    Injuries haven't been a problem for Cousins throughout his career, starting 128 of 130 possible regular-season games from 2015-22. The only exceptions were resting ahead of the playoffs in 2019 and being on the COVID list in 2021.

    It will be difficult to replace Cousins, even with plenty of criticism coming his way over the years.

    The 35-year-old finished last season with 4,547 passing yards and 29 touchdowns, earning his second straight Pro Bowl selection and fourth of his career. He also led the NFL with eight fourth-quarter comebacks.

    Jaren Hall took over for Cousins on Sunday and could be in line for more playing time moving forward.