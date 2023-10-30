Lakers' Austin Reaves Called Out by Fans as LeBron James, LAL Lose to Kings in OT

Lakers' Austin Reaves Called Out by Fans as LeBron James, LAL Lose to Kings in OTOctober 30, 2023
This is not the start to the season that people were imagining for Austin Reaves.
The young, talented Los Angeles Lakers guard was meant to be the third member of the team's big three along with LeBron James and Anthony Davis but hasn't shown it yet.
Especially in Sunday night's 132-127 overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.
Despite heroic efforts by Davis and James down the stretch, the Lakers got little to no production from Reaves throughout the game as he finished with just five points on 1-of-12 shooting from the field and 1-of-8 from three-point range.
The 25-year-old didn't show off much of his all-around talent either, racking up only two rebounds, two assists, a steal and three turnovers in 28 minutes of action. He was even benched in favor of Gabe Vincent after Los Angeles managed to force overtime.
If the Lakers want any chance of being competitive in the Western Conference, Reaves really needs to fit that No. 3 role for them, particularly on the offensive end of the floor.
The rest of Los Angeles' starters had a productive night, combining for 94 points. A bit more production from Reaves may have been enough to push them over the edge against Sacramento.
Instead, Lakers fans were left ripping Reaves and questioning if he was ready to take on this role.
Lakers Lead @LakersLead
LAKERS LOSE IN OVERTIME❌<br>KINGS WIN ❌<br>BRON OVER 30 MINUTES ❌<br>AUSTIN REAVES ICE COLD ❌<br>GABE VINCENT TROLLING ❌<br>CAN'T GRAB A REBOUND ❌<br>RUI ZERO OT MINUTES ❌<br>MAX CHRISTIE DNP ❌<br>DARVIN HAM 2 GUARD LINEUPS ❌<br><br>WE HAVE A CHANCE AT REDEMPTION TOMORROW BUT THIS ONE HURTS <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LAKESHOW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LAKESHOW</a> <a href="https://t.co/tV0f0aPtuH">pic.twitter.com/tV0f0aPtuH</a>
Jake Reeb @jreebhoops
A few games into the season and I'm confused why the Lakers have hardly incorporated Austin Reaves into their offense. He generated so many good possessions for them last year especially in the playoffs. You'd think they would want him playmaking more this season <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a>
Mr. Lu©️kY @FollowFade
Austin Reaves got the bag and went 1 for 12 tonite ; Ham looking for right Rotations & cheese.<br><br>Don't see this as a Championship Ship Squad albeit 3 games. <br><br>A soon 39 yr old and AD is nowhere to be found in clutch moments and at best an avg outside shooting team. <br><br>Defense? <a href="https://t.co/5rUfX9qCgJ">pic.twitter.com/5rUfX9qCgJ</a>
Reaves and the Lakers will attempt to bounce back Monday night at crypto.com Arena against a young, talented Orlando Magic squad that began the season on a high note by winning their first two games.