Lakers' Austin Reaves Called Out by Fans as LeBron James, LAL Lose to Kings in OT

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

This is not the start to the season that people were imagining for Austin Reaves.

The young, talented Los Angeles Lakers guard was meant to be the third member of the team's big three along with LeBron James and Anthony Davis but hasn't shown it yet.

Especially in Sunday night's 132-127 overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.

Despite heroic efforts by Davis and James down the stretch, the Lakers got little to no production from Reaves throughout the game as he finished with just five points on 1-of-12 shooting from the field and 1-of-8 from three-point range.

The 25-year-old didn't show off much of his all-around talent either, racking up only two rebounds, two assists, a steal and three turnovers in 28 minutes of action. He was even benched in favor of Gabe Vincent after Los Angeles managed to force overtime.

If the Lakers want any chance of being competitive in the Western Conference, Reaves really needs to fit that No. 3 role for them, particularly on the offensive end of the floor.

The rest of Los Angeles' starters had a productive night, combining for 94 points. A bit more production from Reaves may have been enough to push them over the edge against Sacramento.

Instead, Lakers fans were left ripping Reaves and questioning if he was ready to take on this role.