Thief Allegedly Stole Items from Colorado CFB Locker Room During Loss to UCLA

Several Colorado players indicated that they had personal items stolen from the locker room following Saturday night's 28-16 loss against UCLA.

During a video from Well Off Media (41:48 mark), several players appear to be upset outside of the stadium. When a voice asks them if they had their chains stolen, none directly answer, though they continued to look visibly frustrated.

"I just got mine," one player said. "I had a jewelry box and everything, they took it out my jewelry box."

In Feb. 2021, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders—then at Jackson State—said in a postgame press conference that he had his belongings stolen from the locker room, though they were later recovered.

Sanders said his assistant caught the thief in the act of taking his items.