    Thief Allegedly Stole Items from Colorado CFB Locker Room During Loss to UCLA

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 30, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Colorado Buffaloes helmet during a college football game between the Colorado Buffaloes against the USC Trojans on November 11, 2022, at United Airlines Field at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Several Colorado players indicated that they had personal items stolen from the locker room following Saturday night's 28-16 loss against UCLA.

    During a video from Well Off Media (41:48 mark), several players appear to be upset outside of the stadium. When a voice asks them if they had their chains stolen, none directly answer, though they continued to look visibly frustrated.

    "I just got mine," one player said. "I had a jewelry box and everything, they took it out my jewelry box."

    In Feb. 2021, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders—then at Jackson State—said in a postgame press conference that he had his belongings stolen from the locker room, though they were later recovered.

    Sanders said his assistant caught the thief in the act of taking his items.

    COACH PRIME @DeionSanders

    Naw it was stolen but they got it back. It was stolen out my personal bag in my office and My assistant caught the gentleman in the process of stealing it but she was alone. No Miscommunication my man at all <a href="https://t.co/foXTKwqsQC">https://t.co/foXTKwqsQC</a>

    COACH PRIME @DeionSanders

    Whomever putting out the lie that my belongings wasn't stolen is LYING. My belongings were taken out of a zipped bag in my office and more items were taken as well from my office. We have retrieved them since being reported. My Staff member witnessed the crime. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Truth?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Truth</a>

    COACH PRIME @DeionSanders

    Lies. It was stolen because a staff member walked in on the theft being committed but she couldn't fight a dude off. <a href="https://t.co/SByAPPPH1H">https://t.co/SByAPPPH1H</a>

    Colorado, in Sanders' first season at the helm since joining from Jackson State, is now 4-4 on the season.