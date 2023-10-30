Thief Allegedly Stole Items from Colorado CFB Locker Room During Loss to UCLA

Thief Allegedly Stole Items from Colorado CFB Locker Room During Loss to UCLAOctober 30, 2023
Several Colorado players indicated that they had personal items stolen from the locker room following Saturday night's 28-16 loss against UCLA.
During a video from Well Off Media (41:48 mark), several players appear to be upset outside of the stadium. When a voice asks them if they had their chains stolen, none directly answer, though they continued to look visibly frustrated.
"I just got mine," one player said. "I had a jewelry box and everything, they took it out my jewelry box."
In Feb. 2021, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders—then at Jackson State—said in a postgame press conference that he had his belongings stolen from the locker room, though they were later recovered.
Sanders said his assistant caught the thief in the act of taking his items.
Whomever putting out the lie that my belongings wasn't stolen is LYING. My belongings were taken out of a zipped bag in my office and more items were taken as well from my office. We have retrieved them since being reported. My Staff member witnessed the crime. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Truth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Truth</a>
Colorado, in Sanders' first season at the helm since joining from Jackson State, is now 4-4 on the season.