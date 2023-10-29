Warriors Rumors: Chris Paul to Come Off Bench for 1st Time in NBA Career vs. Rockets

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Chris Paul will come off the bench for the Golden State Warriors in the team's matchup with the Houston Rockets on Sunday, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

With Draymond Green set to return from an ankle injury that he suffered in training camp, Paul is the odd man out in the Warriors' starting lineup.

It'll be the veteran point guard's first appearance off the bench in his career, having previously started in 1,365 consecutive games spanning both the regular season and playoffs.

When Paul was initially acquired by the Warriors in a trade with the Washington Wizards this past offseason, many wondered what his role would be with the team. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have occupied Golden State's starting backcourt spots since the 2011-12 season.

Paul previously started in the Warriors' first two contests, averaging 12.0 points and 10.5 assists per game despite shooting just 33 percent from the field.

Before training camp opened, head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged the tough decision that he would eventually have to make when speaking with reporters.

"We basically have six starters, the way I look at it," he said, per FOX Sports. "And only five can go each night, so I haven't decided yet what we're going to do. I want to see training camp. We're going to try different combinations and take a look."

It appears that Kerr's decision has been made.

Draymond Green's chemistry with both Curry and Thompson has been developed over years of time spent on the court together, resulting in four championships.