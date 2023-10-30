5 NHL Prospects Who Are Making Noise Early in 2023-24

2 of 5

Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In September 2022, Brayden Yager was viewed as a potential top-five pick in the 2023 NHL draft. He ended up going to the Pittsburgh Penguins at No. 14 overall after a lukewarm season in which his goal-scoring production actually decreased.

As I pointed out at the time of the draft, that production was actually in spite of an increase in his shooting output. He was shooting more but scoring less. It was a sign that maybe the best was ahead of him.

That's proving true so far. The 18-year-old has tallied nine goals in 13 WHL games for the Moose Jaw Warriors. With 11 assists, he's on pace to break the 100-point mark. And possibly the best sign for Penguins fans is that he is not a power-play merchant.

Moose Jaw looks to feed Seattle Kraken prospect Jagger Firkus on the power play, and Yager plays distributor. In fact, he has scored just as many short-handed (2) as he has on the power play.

New Penguins president Kyle Dubas is tasked with giving the team life and making Pittsburgh a contender again during the twilight years of the Sidney Crosby-Evgeni Malkin-Kris Letang era.