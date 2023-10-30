3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 8 Loss vs. Dolphins

3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 8 Loss vs. DolphinsOctober 30, 2023
A week after pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the 2023 season, the New England Patriots returned to the underwhelming form they've shown for most of the year.
The Patriots orchestrated a stunning comeback victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 7. On Sunday, they traveled to Miami to take on the rival Dolphins and left with a 31-17 loss.
For a while, it appeared that New England would make a game of it. The Patriots pulled within seven in the fourth quarter, but a 31-yard Jaylen Waddle touchdown reception sealed it for Miami.
Here's what we learned during the Patriots' Week 6 loss to the Dolphins.
The Rest of the Season Is Now About Evaluating Mac Jones
In the offseason, the Patriots brought in former offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. The hire was supposed to help quarterback Mac Jones return to the Pro Bowl form he showed as a rookie in 2021.
O'Brien's addition has not had the desired effect. Jones came into Sunday with a lower passer rating (81.8) than he had under Matt Patricia in 2022. While the 25-year-old appeared to have turned a corner against Buffalo, it was back to mistake-prone play against Miami.
Jones finished 19-of-29 for 161 yards and two touchdowns. However, he also tossed an interception inside of field goal range with just under two minutes remaining before halftime. New England was down seven at the time and could have entered halftime with the game tied or only down four. Instead, Miami netted a field goal and a 10-point lead at intermission.
Franchise quarterbacks can't make mistakes like that one. With the season all but lost, the Patriots have to spend the rest of it deciphering if Jones can still be their quarterback of the future. If he can't, New England could be in a position to grab a new QB early in the 2024 draft.
Receiver Injuries Loom Large
The problem for New England is that properly evaluating Jones is going to be difficult. The Patriots already had one of the league's most underwhelming receiving corps, and they lost two pass-catchers on Sunday.
DeVante Parker was ruled out with a concussion, while leading receiver Kendrick Bourne exited with a potentially serious knee injury.
"Bourne, who has really impressed this season, has an MRI tomorrow to evaluate his knee injury. Based on the initial diagnosis, the hope is it's an MCL injury. But the MRI will tell all," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Coming into Sunday, Bourne was the only wideout on the roster with more than 200 receiving yards, and his loos, in particular, could be huge. The Patriots may not be in a position to do much winning down the stretch, but they may need to consider adding a receiver at Tuesday's trade deadline just to field a functional offense.
The Patriots Have to Consider Being Deadline Sellers
It would be a pretty significant surprise to see head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots simply give up on the 2023 season. However, the Patriots have to strongly consider parting with veterans ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline.
Impending free agents like tight end Hunter Henry, cornerback Jalen Mills and pass-rusher Josh Uche would be logical trade candidates.
Uche is dealing with ankle and toe injuries but has "garnered trade interest," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
There are two reasons for the Patriots to consider being deadline sellers. For one, their receiver situation must be addressed. Secondly, if New England decides to move on from Jones in the offseason, every additional piece of draft capital will be important.
A QB like Caleb Williams and Drake Maye—the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's second- and fourth-ranked 2024 prospects—could be the long-term answer that New England needs. Extra draft picks could help the Patriots secure one of them and/or add new supporting offensive players.
Players like Uche and Mills could be gone in the offseason, with New England getting nothing in return.