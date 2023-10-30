3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 8 Loss vs. Dolphins

1 of 3

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In the offseason, the Patriots brought in former offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. The hire was supposed to help quarterback Mac Jones return to the Pro Bowl form he showed as a rookie in 2021.



O'Brien's addition has not had the desired effect. Jones came into Sunday with a lower passer rating (81.8) than he had under Matt Patricia in 2022. While the 25-year-old appeared to have turned a corner against Buffalo, it was back to mistake-prone play against Miami.



Jones finished 19-of-29 for 161 yards and two touchdowns. However, he also tossed an interception inside of field goal range with just under two minutes remaining before halftime. New England was down seven at the time and could have entered halftime with the game tied or only down four. Instead, Miami netted a field goal and a 10-point lead at intermission.

