3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 8 Loss vs. Vikings

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Look, quarterback Jordan Love is young, inexperienced and just made his eighth career start. Writing him off now would be foolish. After yet another underwhelming performance (24-of-41 for 229 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT), however, the Packers have to have one eye on the 2024 quarterback class.



Love has not, to this point, provided Green Bay with the sort of top-tier quarterback play to which the franchise has become accustomed. A quarterback prospect like USC's Caleb Williams or North Carolina's Drake Maye might provide exactly that.



There's no such thing as a "sure thing" in the NFL draft, but Williams and Maye are the second- and fourth-ranked prospects on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's 2024 big board.