    NFL Rumors: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Has Flu and Needed IVs; Will Play vs. Broncos

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 29, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles out of the pocket during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is dealing with the flu ahead of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

    Russini reported Mahomes began feeling under the weather Saturday and has been getting fluids over the past two days. Still, he's intending to suit up for his team's Week 8 contest. Kansas City officially added him to its injury report but didn't alter his playing status.

    Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs

    Injury report update: QB Patrick Mahomes (Illness) - No Game Status Designation.

