NFL Rumors: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Has Flu and Needed IVs; Will Play vs. Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is dealing with the flu ahead of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Russini reported Mahomes began feeling under the weather Saturday and has been getting fluids over the past two days. Still, he's intending to suit up for his team's Week 8 contest. Kansas City officially added him to its injury report but didn't alter his playing status.

