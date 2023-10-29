USWNT vs. Colombia: 2023 Friendly Top Storylines and Predictions

1 of 3

Rob Gray/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

The USWNT program has been slowly transitioning to the new collection of star power in the program for a few months.

Interim manager Twila Kilgore should start a youth-heavy lineup on Sunday to see how that group plays without Morgan, Becky Sauerbrunn or other veterans in the starting XI.

At some point, Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Co. will take over the national team, and that could be as early as the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The only way the next generation of stars can gain full confidence at the international level is to play together and lay a foundation for the future.

Colombia is the perfect opponent to attempt to build that foundation against. The South American side advanced to the 2023 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals and provided a good test for the USWNT on Thursday.