What Comes Next for NBA's Top Players Who Didn't Sign Extensions?

Restricted free agency is more favorable for teams than players. That's why the goal for a player negotiating an extension is to lock in financial security to avoid playing a final season without any future seasons under contract. So much can happen in that last year, from injury to coaching/front office turnover.

The first step after the season (specifically, in late June) is for a team to give a qualifying offer based on the player's rookie scale. Not every player will get that offer, opening the door for unrestricted free agency, like Cam Reddish with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers didn't give him a qualifying offer, and he signed a two-year $4.6 million minimum contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

A player's qualifying offer can rise above his scale if he is considered a starter (41 starts or 2000 minutes in the final year, or on average over the last two seasons) like Grant Williams heading into restricted free agency with the Boston Celtics. But it's not all good, as a player's qualifying offer may drop if they don't reach that starter criteria.

Once a player is restricted, he must find a team willing to issue an offer sheet. But NBA front offices often hesitate to tie up their spending power for a week on a player they may not get—when the bulk of free agency is resolved by July 2. A player can't sign an offer sheet until July 6, and the original team has a full day to decide if they want to execute their right of first refusal.

Only four offer sheets were issued over the last four seasons. Recently, the Dallas Mavericks tried to pry away Matisse Thybulle from the Blazers with a three-year, $33.1 million offer, but Portland decided to match. In 2022, Deandre Ayton solicited a max offer from the Indiana Pacers but the Phoenix Suns didn't let him go (though he's now on the Blazers).

Without an offer, a player doesn't have as much negotiating leverage and may find their current team is paying less in July than they were willing to give in the prior October. The alternative is to take that one-year qualifying offer, like Miles Bridges with the Charlotte Hornets ($7.9 million). Bridges can explore unrestricted free agency next year, though he has outstanding legal issues that complicate his future.

Finally, while sign-and-trade transactions are rare in the NBA, restricted free agents are the most likely to find a new home that way, like Williams from Boston to the Dallas Mavericks. That's difficult to predict, but it's a potential answer if a negotiation stalemate can't be overcome.