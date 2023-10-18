The Six-Team Harden Trade to Make the NBA One Happy Place Again

3 of 8

Sam Navarro/Getty Images

The 76ers have a new coach in Nick Nurse, who won a title with the Toronto Raptors with starting point guard Kyle Lowry—a Philadelphia native and former Villanova Wildcat on an expiring contract ($29.7 million) with the Miami Heat.

Lowry is not young (38 before the end of the season), but he was an integral part of the Miami run to the 2023 NBA Finals. The Sixers wouldn't need to over-rely on his production with guards like De'Anthony Melton, Patrick Beverley and Maxey. But Lowry would be Nurse's coach on the floor and a potential postseason savior when the team needs a closer in a singular playoff moment (something the Sixers have lacked over the last several years).

Philadelphia gets depth for Harden in Lowry, Mann and Covington, with only Mann's salary extending beyond the current season, but that's offset by the team sending Tucker to L.A.

The Heat are not a team that historically likes to pay luxury taxes, but Miami's squad may cost nearly $30 million in penalties this year. Getting out of Lowry would help, along with Duncan Robinson's $57.4 million deal (over three years, $47.4 million is guaranteed), but Miami would need a suitable replacement for Lowry.

The answer may come from a difficult phone call—so it may be better for the Clippers or Sixers to facilitate—to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Heat and Blazers didn't get a deal done together for Damian Lillard, but Malcolm Brogdon could capably provide Miami with a starting-level veteran point guard.

Brogdon is more expensive than Robinson for the next two seasons ($45 million), but the Heat are also in a better overall financial position with Lowry out. With so many moving parts, Miami has to take on one more salary, but it's a tremendous risk/reward proposition. The team takes on Jonathan Isaac from the Orlando Magic, whose $17.4 million salary for 2023-24 has $7.6 million guaranteed (he's also due $17.4 million next year, but it's non-guaranteed).

Miami gets the chance to see if Isaac fits its needs in the frontcourt, but can bail out in early January by waiving Isaac—getting the Heat completely under the luxury tax (roughly a $45 million savings from where the franchise currently stands as a taxpayer).