The Six-Team Harden Trade to Make the NBA One Happy Place Again

The Six-Team Harden Trade to Make the NBA One Happy Place AgainOctober 18, 2023
The 2023-24 NBA regular season is nearly here, and most front offices are focused on whittling their rosters down to 15 regular contracts before opening night. Trade season doesn't begin in earnest until mid-December, and everyone still has a playoff shot with a 0-0 record.
Then there's the Philadelphia 76ers, who have an outstanding trade demand from James Harden (who has reported to camp but hasn't played in a preseason game). The 2017-18 NBA MVP is in the final year of his deal ($35.6 million) and has been trying to force his way to the LA Clippers for most of the offseason.
Can this wait until the trade deadline? Sure.
Should it? Absolutely not. Both franchises have designs on deep playoff runs. The longer this drags, the less time each team will have to build the continuity it needs for postseason success.
So it's time to try to solve things for the Sixers, Clippers and Harden. To date, a straightforward two-team trade just hasn't gotten any traction. Sometimes, it takes a monster deal—like the five-teamer in July with the Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder and Clippers built around the Dillon Brooks sign-and-trade to the Rockets.
Time to crank it up a notch because this one took six teams to finally make some kind of sense...
Premises
The 76ers project to have a significant amount of cap space this coming summer if they wait to give Tyrese Maxey a new deal (he's extension-eligible until the start of the season, otherwise restricted in July). The prospect of shopping with nearly $60 million in cap space (depending some on P.J. Tucker's player option) to add on talent alongside Joel Embiid and Maxey has Philadelphia very selective in what contracts it is willing to take back for Harden.
The Sixers would also be responsible for paying his 15 percent trade bonus ($5.3 million, decreasing by almost $31,000 a day once the season begins) if Harden doesn't agree to waive it. The Clippers can't pay it directly but can include up to $7 million in cash to Philadelphia. Harden can also waive that bonus and may need to if he's ending up at his choice location in L.A.
As one of the heaviest spenders in the league, the Clippers can only take back 110 percent more than the salary they send out, which would be $32.4-$37.3 million for the guard (depending on Harden's trade kicker)—and that's before factoring in additional players who might also need to land in Los Angeles.
The local buzz echoes the reporting of The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Clippers are hesitant to give up Terance Mann. Theoretically, that makes sense. The team gave up an excellent young player in 2019, and he ended up being All-NBA first team (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander). But Mann isn't SGA, and if the Clippers believe Harden is the right move, Mann shouldn't be the reason a deal isn't done.
The Rally @TheRally
"Sources tell me the Clippers have been offering one unprotected first-round pick and a pick swap for (James) Harden … The Sixers have been valuing Terance Mann as well as multiple first-round draft picks."<br><br>NBA Insider <a href="https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShamsCharania</a> reports on the latest with Harden. <a href="https://t.co/NACU48guZJ">pic.twitter.com/NACU48guZJ</a>
On the Sixers' side, the franchise must be mindful of Embiid's happiness. A wasted year could lead to another star demanding out. Philadelphia needs to avoid the worst-case scenario, so while future assets (draft picks) may appeal to a front office, that kind of return isn't likely to impress the current NBA MVP.
Maxey may also take insult, having to wait for a contract in July 2024 instead of an extension this coming week—but that may be the path the franchise is committed to, and if Maxey gets a lucrative deal, that negativity may fade away.
The 76ers need players who can help the team immediately. The Clippers can be a means to an end, but for a deal to get done, it may have to get weird.
Clippers Go for It
The Clippers' starting point would be Mann (almost 27), who can play three positions. He's not a true point guard, but he can help initiate the offense and create for others. He's a good, albeit reluctant, shooter. Mann plays hard. He defends. He's solid.
But he also scored 8.8 points per game last season, doesn't carry the offense down the stretch and won't impact the Clippers' season (on the floor or at the box office) like Harden would.
And if the team is truly in "win-now" mode and governor Steve Ballmer wants to move to Inglewood (for the 2024-25 season) with a headliner like Harden (even at his current age of 34) when his two stars (Kawhi Leonard and Paul George) can depart via player option after this season—is Mann really the holdout?
Assuming that must be posturing, the Clippers would include significant salaries to make the finances work, specifically Marcus Morris Sr. and Robert Covington. Neither is young (34 and almost 33), but Morris can still provide scoring; Covington is a multi-positional defender who can shoot the ball a bit.
Perhaps most importantly, they're on expiring contracts ($17.1 million and $11.7 million, respectively). They can help teams who need a short-term solution without complicating longer-term plans—and can be re-routed by the trade deadline.
The Clippers and Sixers would be asking teams to commit to deals now instead of shopping through trade season (unofficially from December 15 to February 8). It all has to line up perfectly for six teams to agree.
L.A. also includes Amir Coffey, a 26-year-old wing due $7.6 million through 2024-25, to get it across the finish line.
To get his desired destination, Harden waives his trade bonus to make the figures work for the Clippers.
Put the Clippers down for Mann, Morris, Covington, Coffey and their 2028 first-rounder (protected until 2030)—but only Mann, Covington and the pick end up in Philadelphia. LA takes back P.J. Tucker and Harden from the 76ers.
The Heat Provide a Wildcat
The 76ers have a new coach in Nick Nurse, who won a title with the Toronto Raptors with starting point guard Kyle Lowry—a Philadelphia native and former Villanova Wildcat on an expiring contract ($29.7 million) with the Miami Heat.
Lowry is not young (38 before the end of the season), but he was an integral part of the Miami run to the 2023 NBA Finals. The Sixers wouldn't need to over-rely on his production with guards like De'Anthony Melton, Patrick Beverley and Maxey. But Lowry would be Nurse's coach on the floor and a potential postseason savior when the team needs a closer in a singular playoff moment (something the Sixers have lacked over the last several years).
Philadelphia gets depth for Harden in Lowry, Mann and Covington, with only Mann's salary extending beyond the current season, but that's offset by the team sending Tucker to L.A.
The Heat are not a team that historically likes to pay luxury taxes, but Miami's squad may cost nearly $30 million in penalties this year. Getting out of Lowry would help, along with Duncan Robinson's $57.4 million deal (over three years, $47.4 million is guaranteed), but Miami would need a suitable replacement for Lowry.
The answer may come from a difficult phone call—so it may be better for the Clippers or Sixers to facilitate—to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Heat and Blazers didn't get a deal done together for Damian Lillard, but Malcolm Brogdon could capably provide Miami with a starting-level veteran point guard.
Brogdon is more expensive than Robinson for the next two seasons ($45 million), but the Heat are also in a better overall financial position with Lowry out. With so many moving parts, Miami has to take on one more salary, but it's a tremendous risk/reward proposition. The team takes on Jonathan Isaac from the Orlando Magic, whose $17.4 million salary for 2023-24 has $7.6 million guaranteed (he's also due $17.4 million next year, but it's non-guaranteed).
Miami gets the chance to see if Isaac fits its needs in the frontcourt, but can bail out in early January by waiving Isaac—getting the Heat completely under the luxury tax (roughly a $45 million savings from where the franchise currently stands as a taxpayer).
Miami gives Lowry to the Sixers and Robinson to the Trail Blazers. Portland also receives a protected 2027 first-rounder (two years after 2025 protected obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder) that conveys by 2028 unprotected. The Heat also get Isaac from the Magic, but not for anything coming directly from Miami.
Blazers Get Their First for Brogdon
The Blazers navigated through the Lillard trade demand to bring back Deandre Ayton from the Phoenix Suns while flipping Jrue Holiday from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Boston Celtics for Brogdon.
Brogdon was more of a means to an end, coming from Boston with a couple of first-round picks, and as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported, Brogdon's stay may not be long in Portland.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
That's the current tally on Lillard trade, anyway: Portland plans to keep Robert Williams to pair with Deandre Ayton, sources say, but there has certainly been interest in veteran Malcolm Brogdon and expect teams will be calling on him. Blazers are committed to young guards. <a href="https://t.co/7vYhYNmbmZ">https://t.co/7vYhYNmbmZ</a>
Coming from the Heat, Robinson's contract is less expensive than Brogdon's for the next two seasons, but the move is more about Portland adding another first-round pick via Miami. Robinson brings shooting and playoff experience—or could be another piece the Blazers look to cash out at a profit, perhaps as his contract winds down (potentially a favorable waive-and-stretch candidate, given his partial guarantee in 2025-26).
Whatever moves the Trail Blazers make this season, they won't add much to their current payroll level since they're near the luxury tax, but they also take on Danuel House Jr.'s expiring $4.3 million in the deal from Philadelphia.
The Trail Blazers send Brogdon to the Heat for Robinson, a 2027 Miami first-rounder (unprotected in 2028), and House from the Sixers.
Knicks Get a Randle Backup
The New York Knicks have depth at every position except power forward. Josh Hart, 6'4", may get the minutes behind two-time All-Star Julius Randle. Morris was a regular starter for the Clippers last season and can fill in off the bench or as a short-term starter if Randle is out for a few games throughout the season.
The Knicks add Morris' $17.1 million expiring contract while subtracting Evan Fournier's $18.9 million contract. Fournier was not a regular part of the team's rotation and doesn't project to be moving forward. He has a $19 million team option, making him functionally expiring.
New York needs a decent salary on its books for a future opportunity closer to the deadline, and a Morris/Fournier swap doesn't hamper those plans. The Knicks address an obvious need with an experienced veteran—but what's the price?
This is going to sound far worse than it is. New York can send out several second-round picks. The team is rich with draft currency. But it also has several 2024 first-round picks, and not all are created equally.
Outside of their own selection, the Knicks have a Dallas first that "should" convey, provided the Mavericks don't fall apart again (top-10 protection). The Detroit Pistons' first is heavily protected until 2027, but it has a decent chance of getting through its protections instead of converting to a 2027 second-rounder.
But the Washington "first" is the one to pawn off. The Wizards are restructuring, and that first is likely to convert to second-rounders in 2026 and 2027. New York could try to trade two seconds to the Magic for taking on Fournier. But the Magic getting a first—even if it's most likely two seconds—would be an easier sell.
The Knicks send Fournier and the Wizards' first-rounder (with its existing, heavy protections) to Orlando for Morris from the Clippers.
Magic Bring It Home
Fournier's best years were with the Magic (2014-2021), but his return home to Orlando would be more about the Wizards' first-rounder from the Knicks. He can play the veteran mentor role and provide the team with some shooting. The Magic are still figuring out who they are, and while they don't need Fournier, they also don't really need Isaac.
The Magic gave Isaac an extension in 2020, but he just hasn't been able to stay healthy. The team wisely put protective language in his contract to remove guarantees if he didn't bounce back from injury, and unfortunately, it's been a slow road back for the forward/center. The Magic aren't necessarily ready to give up on him, but the team's priorities have shifted with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and several talented guards.
The Magic use cap room to swap out Isaac to the Heat for Fournier from the Knicks, Coffey from the Clippers, and the Wizards' first.
Sixers Get Their Mann
That brings us back to the Sixers, who trade Harden and Tucker to the Clippers for Mann, Covington and a 2028 first-rounder (unprotected in 2030), and House to the Trail Blazers—with Lowry coming via Miami.
It's relatively cap-neutral for Philadelphia this season (adding just under $1 million in payroll). Mann's $11.4 million salary next season is almost identical to Tucker's $11.5 million player option (all but a lock he'll take).
The Sixers get Mann, a first, a defender to replace Tucker (Covington) and a championship-proven veteran point guard who can help make sure Nurse's first year with the Sixers is successful.
Some names can be swapped out for others, like Philadelphia, perhaps preferring to move Furkan Korkmaz over House. The team can look to make other cost-cutting moves during trade season, like shedding injured Montrezl Harrell's contract to reduce luxury taxes.
The Entire Six-Way Trade
- Terance Mann (via Clippers)
- Robert Covington (via Clippers)
- Kyle Lowry (via Heat)
- Protected 2028 first-round pick (unprotected in 20230, via Clippers)
- James Harden (via Sixers)
- P.J. Tucker (via Sixers)
- Malcolm Brogdon (via Trail Blazers)
- Jonathan Isaac (via Magic)
- Marcus Morris Sr. (via Clippers)
- Evan Fournier (via Knicks)
- Amir Coffey (via Clippers)
- Protected Wizards' 2024 first-round pick (via Knicks)
- Duncan Robinson (via Heat)
- Danuel House Jr. (via Sixers)
- Protected 2027 first-round pick (unprotected in 2028, via Heat)
Resolution before the season begins—a piece of cake.
The Clippers get Harden and Tucker; the Sixers get needed closure and a strong return. L.A. may be giving up more than it may have wanted in Mann, but if the franchise wants Harden, that's the price.
Miami gets a Lowry replacement in Brogdon, a look at Isaac and financial stability. New York fills its need at power forward with Morris (who also may be the critical salary needed at the deadline should a more significant opportunity present itself to the Knicks).
The Blazers get a first-rounder along with Robinson and House. Robinson can help on the court, but he may also represent a friendly contract for the team to flip next season.
The Magic get a first (albeit heavily protected) for Isaac and, similarly, a friendly contract in Fournier for future moves, along with an inexpensive look at Coffey. Orlando would theoretically cut Chuma Okeke for roster space, but he can be slipped into one of the many deals if necessary.
For 2023-24, teams can send up to $7 million in cash in trades (total for the year) or receive up to that amount. Second-rounders and the rights to previously drafted players who have yet to join the NBA are often included to make deals work.
But each team touches at least two others in this massive six-team, 12-player-monster of a solution for Harden, the Sixers and the Clippers.
