Hornets' Miles Bridges Facing Arrest Warrant for Allegedly Violating Protection Order

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is reportedly facing an arrest warrant and a criminal summons for allegedly violating a protective order.

According to Jessica Allen and Glenn Counts of WSOC in Charlotte, North Carolina, the warrant dates back to January but has not been served. The criminal summons came out Wednesday but also hasn't been served.

Allen and Counts noted the police report listed Bridges' longtime girlfriend as the victim whose protective order was violated because he smashed her windshield at her residence.

Bridges was issued a 10-year criminal protective order in regards to his girlfriend when he pleaded no contest to a felony charge of injuring a child's parent in November 2022.

He was also sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to take weekly narcotics and mairjuana tests for pleading no contest to the felony charge that stemmed from allegations he "assaulted the mother of his children in front of them," per Allen and Counts.

After Charlotte signed Bridges to a one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer this offseason, he apologized for the "pain and embarrassment" the charge caused his family and others, per Steve Reed of the Associated Press.

"A lot of people don't get a second chance, and I want to use this second chance to prove to everyone that I'm the same kid you drafted five years ago," he said.

Bridges did not play during the 2022-23 season, which the NBA factored into its punishment.

It suspended him 30 games but said he only needed to sit out 10 of them in the 2023-24 campaign because he received credit for 20 games for missing last season.