1 Offseason Mulligan Every NHL Team Wishes It Had

Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images

Arizona Coyotes: Played Dylan Guenther

Watching rookie Logan Cooley dazzle early on in his NHL career with the Coyotes has been extremely exciting. His creativity on the ice and his ability to create a scoring opportunity almost out of nowhere is a welcome breath of fresh air in the desert. Know what would be even cooler? Having fellow young guy Dylan Guenther right there with him.

Guenther didn't make the Coyotes out of camp and is playing in AHL Tucson, where he's got five points in six games to lead the Roadrunners in scoring. That's cool and all, and getting a young player's development right is vital to their future success, but seeing Guenther continue to learn and develop at the NHL level would be a lot more fun.

Chicago Blackhawks: Gone easy on the veteran additions



Watching Connor Bedard make his way in the NHL with a few younger players in Chicago like forward Lucas Reichel and defensemen Kevin Korchinski and Alex Vlasic is awesome and even more exciting for fans in the Windy City.

Having those players learn the ropes from Corey Perry and Nick Foligno among others is going to be beneficial to them in the years to come, but seeing those veterans getting such big minutes next to them makes it a harder year for everyone.

Yeah, this season isn't supposed to be a good one for the Blackhawks either because the young guys are learning how the league works, but the veterans are there to guide and not necessarily take ice time from younger guys. Bedard and Korchinski are racking up the ice time, but some of the others aren't quite there yet. They'll be headed that way eventually, but if they're in the NHL now they should be playing regular minutes.

Colorado Avalanche: Miles Wood, we guess?

The Avalanche are 6-1-0 to start the year and looking dominant. They made all the right moves in the offseason knowing they'd be without Gabriel Landeskog all year, they got Devon Toews signed to a long-term extension, and they have one of the best rosters in the league.

So what would they want a mulligan on? Maybe Miles Wood's contract? We guess. Wood has one goal in seven games and his advanced stats aren't too hot so far. He also signed a six-year, $15 million contract in the offseason which, yeah, it's a lot of years but a $2.5 million cap hit is not a big deal, and his role is to be an energy line guy who plays physically and scores occasionally.

Asking for a mulligan on that one is like asking for a do-over on a drive that's still in the fairway but resting next to the fringe. It's fine, play on.

Dallas Stars: Jolted the power play

The Stars are 4-1-1 to start the season and if there's anything that's an issue for them right now it's that the offense hasn't gotten going yet. They've scored 17 goals in six games, but they've only allowed 15, second fewest to Boston's 12 in eight games.

Of course, these aren't the late-90s/early 00s Stars here where close games are what they're aiming for. The offense will pick up and it'll need to come from the power play which has been a bit rough to start the year.

With the extra man, Dallas has scored 11.1 percent of the time (2 for 18) and they've allowed three shorthanded goals. It doesn't need to be pointed out that being outscored by the teams killing penalties when you're on the power play is bad, but here we are doing just that. Special teams are always one of the last things to come together to start the season, but Peter DeBoer's group probably would like to go back to camp and get started on it a bit sooner given how things started.

Minnesota Wild: Worked on special teams

Consider this our way of trying to not talk about goaltending while also talking about goaltending for the Wild. Yes, Filip Gustavsson and Marc-André Fleury have struggled early on this season, but a big part of why they're struggling has to do with the lack of success the Wild have had on the power play and with killing penalties.

The Wild's power play is 4-for-30 (13.3 percent) to start the year with two shorthanded goals against them. Making matters worse, they've given up seven power play goals on 25 chances against (72 percent) which is one of the five worst penalty kills early on this season.

The Wild have had success this season because their offense has been electric with Kirill Kaprizov, Mats Zuccarello, Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman all getting off to big starts, but they have to get their special teams addressed and hope that will lead to their goaltenders performing better on top of it because if they don't, it's going to be a maddening season in the Twin Cities.

Nashville Predators: Got a little more active in free agency

The Predators were one of the busiest teams in the offseason with both players they cut loose and added in free agency, but if there was something they might've wanted to do again it was to be even more active in acquiring forwards.

Nashville has seen Ryan O'Reilly jump in and perform well to start the season with four goals and six points in eight games, but they've also seen Gustav Nyquist put up four points in eight games as well. With the Predators offense firmly in the middle of the pack of the NHL, having two veterans come in and contribute well like that right away is just what they were hoping for.

But while Filip Forsberg has returned to his former self and Tommy Novak picked up where he left off last season, the rest of their attack is kind of all over the place and that's somewhat due in part to their younger players being inconsistent to start. Another veteran or two in the mix to balance things out might've helped put the Preds in more of a position to announce they're going to be around all year.

St. Louis Blues: Found an offense

Even though the Blues have gotten strong defense and goaltending to start the season, one area that hasn't changed from last season is the offense.

The Blues have scored the second fewest goals in the league (12) and they have the worst power play in the NHL by a long shot (4.8 percent going 1-for-21). St. Louis has guys who can score in Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou and Kevin Hayes, but no one is getting it going as of yet and it's a lack of depth and balance throughout their lines that's caused it.

The mix up front is fascinating when you peek at their lines and while it shouldn't struggle this much, it's still a group that doesn't grab your attention as a unit that will terrify opposing defenses. They could use a lot of help but they're in an odd position where they're kind of stuck having to make a go of it with this group because their best players are all just young enough to build around them.

Winnipeg Jets: Got those contracts done sooner

If Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff could've gotten the contract extensions for Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck done in July, we're positive he would have...but he didn't because the situation following the Jets' exit from the playoffs was so raw and emotional it required time to settle things down.

But that harsh conclusion to the season made it so guys had to ask whether they wanted to stick around there or not. When a coach calls out your desire the way Rick Bowness did, it's a fair reason for players to mull over whether they want to stick around or not.