Francis Ngannou 'Not Giving Any Excuses' for Loss vs. Tyson Fury

AP Photo/Yazeed Aldhawaihi

Francis Ngannou may have lost via a controversial decision but that doesn't mean his is making any excuses.

Ngannou fell to Tyson Fury via a split decision (93-96, 94-95, 95-94) in his first official boxing match, and many believed that Ngannou had an unfair ruling. Still, the UFC standout did not want to make any excuses for the loss.

"I'm a fighter," Ngannou said, per Mike Coppinger of ESPN.com. "We can run it back again, and I'm sure I will get better. This was my first boxing match. It was a great experience. I'm not giving any excuse."

Ngannou elaborated by saying that the experience was positive and that he is looking forward to future fights.

"I know I came up short," Ngannou said, per Coppinger. "But I'm going to go back and work harder with a little more experience and little more feeling of the game. And I will come back even stronger."