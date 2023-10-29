X

    Francis Ngannou 'Not Giving Any Excuses' for Loss vs. Tyson Fury

    Jack MurrayOctober 29, 2023

    Tyson Fury, of England, the WBC and lineal heavyweight champion, facing, hugs former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, of Cameroon, at their boxing match to mark the start of Riyadh Season at Kingdom Arena stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Yazeed Aldhawaihi)
    AP Photo/Yazeed Aldhawaihi

    Francis Ngannou may have lost via a controversial decision but that doesn't mean his is making any excuses.

    Ngannou fell to Tyson Fury via a split decision (93-96, 94-95, 95-94) in his first official boxing match, and many believed that Ngannou had an unfair ruling. Still, the UFC standout did not want to make any excuses for the loss.

    "I'm a fighter," Ngannou said, per Mike Coppinger of ESPN.com. "We can run it back again, and I'm sure I will get better. This was my first boxing match. It was a great experience. I'm not giving any excuse."

    Ngannou elaborated by saying that the experience was positive and that he is looking forward to future fights.

    "I know I came up short," Ngannou said, per Coppinger. "But I'm going to go back and work harder with a little more experience and little more feeling of the game. And I will come back even stronger."

    Ngannou was able to knock Fury down in the third round but the decision went to Fury, who is soon awaiting a major matchup against Oleksandr Usyk. Ngannou will now look towards additional boxing matches, and the strong performance against Fury bodes well for his future in the ring.

