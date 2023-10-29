LeBron James, Joel Embiid, More Rip Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury Judges' Scorecards

AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File

The general consensus among boxing fans is that former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was robbed of a win against WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a 10-round bout on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fury narrowly defeated Ngannou via split decision (96-93, 95-94, 94-95).

The highly competitive bout appeared to reach a turning point when Ngannou knocked down Fury with a ferocious left hook. It marked the seventh knockdown of Fury's career.

However, Fury regained his form and the two continued to battle through a full 10 rounds.

While Ngannou lost the fight, it was quite the coming out party for the 37-year-old in his professional boxing debut, and many believe he should have won, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid:

Ngannou walked away from UFC as the heavyweight champion and entered the boxing world with fairly tepid expectations, but after Saturday's bout with Fury, fans will be clamoring to see how he stacks up with some of boxing's best.