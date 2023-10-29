Zach LaVine's 51-Point Outburst Leaves Fans in Shock Despite Bulls' Loss to Pistons

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Despite a Chicago Bulls loss, guard Zach LaVine was a dominant force on the court.

LaVine scored 51 points in the 118-102 loss, adding four rebounds and notable not recording an assist.

LaVine became the first player in 2023-24 to record a 50+ point game and became the first player since Klay Thompson in 2018 to score more than 50 points in a game without recording an assist.

Still, DeMar Derozan was the only other Bulls player to score at least 20 points and the overall lack of depth scoring was the issue as the team fell to 1-2 on the season.

Fans on social media expressed frustration at the team for wasting LaVine's strong performance.

The NBA season is obviously still young but the performance sets a rough tone for the Bulls going forward. The season has already featured a players-only meeting, so this unfortunate occurrence only adds to the dysfunction.