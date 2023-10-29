X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Zach LaVine's 51-Point Outburst Leaves Fans in Shock Despite Bulls' Loss to Pistons

    Jack MurrayOctober 29, 2023

    DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 28: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls handles the ball against defender Jaden Ivey #23 of the Detroit Pistons during the game on October 28, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

    Despite a Chicago Bulls loss, guard Zach LaVine was a dominant force on the court.

    LaVine scored 51 points in the 118-102 loss, adding four rebounds and notable not recording an assist.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    ZACH LAVINE CAREER-HIGH 51 PTS 😳 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/x4oZDXzBDa">pic.twitter.com/x4oZDXzBDa</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Zach LaVine is the first player to score 50+ points and have 0 assists since Klay Thompson in 2018 😳<br><br>Klay hit an NBA-record 14 threes that game vs. the Bulls. <a href="https://t.co/LNJbQQymSY">pic.twitter.com/LNJbQQymSY</a>

    LaVine became the first player in 2023-24 to record a 50+ point game and became the first player since Klay Thompson in 2018 to score more than 50 points in a game without recording an assist.

    Still, DeMar Derozan was the only other Bulls player to score at least 20 points and the overall lack of depth scoring was the issue as the team fell to 1-2 on the season.

    Fans on social media expressed frustration at the team for wasting LaVine's strong performance.

    NBACentral @TheDunkCentral

    ZACH LAVINE TONIGHT: <br><br>51 POINTS <br>4 REBOUNDS <br>0 ASSISTS <a href="https://t.co/RQw90oPtQA">pic.twitter.com/RQw90oPtQA</a>

    dillon @dillonhoopstalk

    Zach LaVine in the loss:<br><br>51 points (career-high)<br>7 threes<br>0 assists<br>59% FG<br><br>Chi Town Needs Help <a href="https://t.co/EmLBV1w8hf">pic.twitter.com/EmLBV1w8hf</a>

    Zach LaVine's 51-Point Outburst Leaves Fans in Shock Despite Bulls' Loss to Pistons
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Bonqeeqee @Bonqeeqee_

    Zach Lavine scored 51 points and we still lost <a href="https://t.co/5nwXbvdr4u">pic.twitter.com/5nwXbvdr4u</a>

    Caleb Hassan @CalebHassan20

    Zach Lavine just cooked the pistons defense!<br>Detroit still won though!

    Untimed Down Sports @untimed_down

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/chicagobulls?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chicagobulls</a> are ecstatic for college football today to distract us all from the fact that they got 51 points from Zach Lavine and still lost by 16 to the Pistons.

    Andrew @nbalegacypod

    Need to get Zach Lavine to a good team.

    Joe Elms @JoeElms1

    Zach LaVine dropped 51 points.<br><br>The Bulls lost to the Pistons by 16.<br><br>it's almost like…the duality of man <a href="https://twitter.com/pos_josh?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@pos_josh</a>

    The NBA season is obviously still young but the performance sets a rough tone for the Bulls going forward. The season has already featured a players-only meeting, so this unfortunate occurrence only adds to the dysfunction.

    The Bulls will have an opportunity to get back to .500 against the Indiana Pacers Monday and will look to push towards a playoff berth for just the second time in the past eight seasons.