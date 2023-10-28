Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Says He Needs to 'Play Hard from the Start' of Games

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs star rookie big man Victor Wembanyama has overcome slow starts to finish strong in each of his first two NBA games, but he's looking to get going earlier based on comments made to reporters following Friday's win over the Houston Rockets.

In the season opener against the Dallas Mavericks, Wembanyama got into early foul trouble and was limited to just 23 minutes. He still fared well, however, with 15 points, five rebounds, two steals and one block.

On Friday versus the Rockets, Wembanyama got off to a rough shooting start, to the point where he missed all six of his three-pointers. But he scored 13 points in the fourth quarter and overtime en route to 21 overall to go along with 12 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

Ultimately, his slow starts are water under the bridge just two games into the rookie's career.