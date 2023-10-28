X

NBA

    Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Says He Needs to 'Play Hard from the Start' of Games

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 28, 2023

    San Antonio Spurs' French forward-center #01 Victor Wembanyama (L) dunks the ball during the NBA basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on October 27, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
    CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

    San Antonio Spurs star rookie big man Victor Wembanyama has overcome slow starts to finish strong in each of his first two NBA games, but he's looking to get going earlier based on comments made to reporters following Friday's win over the Houston Rockets.

    Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

    Wembanyama on his two-game trend of finishing strong: "All my life, I have preferred the end of the (game) because I feel better. But I have to do better before. It is one of my areas of improvement: play hard from the start."

    In the season opener against the Dallas Mavericks, Wembanyama got into early foul trouble and was limited to just 23 minutes. He still fared well, however, with 15 points, five rebounds, two steals and one block.

    On Friday versus the Rockets, Wembanyama got off to a rough shooting start, to the point where he missed all six of his three-pointers. But he scored 13 points in the fourth quarter and overtime en route to 21 overall to go along with 12 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

    Ultimately, his slow starts are water under the bridge just two games into the rookie's career.

    Wembanyama has showcased tremendous potential on both ends, and he'll look to keep his impressive debut going on Sunday evening when the Spurs face the Los Angeles Clippers.

