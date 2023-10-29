NFL Trade Deadline 2023: Date, End Time, Hottest Rumors, Predictions and MoreOctober 29, 2023
NFL Trade Deadline 2023: Date, End Time, Hottest Rumors, Predictions and More
A year ago, the NFL trade deadline—and the days that preceded it—involved an enormous amount of market activity. Some of the moves made then continue to have an impact on the NFL landscape.
The San Francisco 49ers' acquisition of running back Christian McCaffrey, for example, has helped make San Francisco one of the biggest threats in the NFC. The Jacksonville Jaguars got their new No. 1 receiver in Calvin Ridley, while the Miami Dolphins got an impact pass-rusher in Bradley Chubb.
Even if Chubb hasn't produced gaudy statistics (6.5 sacks in 15 games) for Miami, the Dolphins value his contributions.
"Bradley does a good job with for us, regardless of if he is like, quote unquote, dominant in the stat sheet or whatever, he really is a tone setter for us," outside linebackers coach Ryan Slowik said, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.
There's a very good chance that the 2023 trade deadline includes similar deals, ones that affect both the looming playoff race and perhaps beyond. Here's what you need to know, along with some of the latest rumors.
Trade Deadline Primer
The 2023 trade deadline is at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31. Teams have until that time to agree to deals and submit the paperwork to the league office. Any deals submitted after 4 p.m. ET will be invalid.
The latter happened back in 2017, when the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns reportedly had an agreement to send quarterback AJ McCarron to Cleveland. The problem was that, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Cincinnati submitted the wrong paperwork to the league office.
The correct paperwork wasn't submitted before the 2017 cutoff, and McCarron never became part of Cleveland's long list of quarterback futility.
Virtually all players are eligible to be traded, except those whose contracts contain a no-trade clause. A no-trade clause is precisely why Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is unlikely to be moved before Tuesday. He would have to approve a deal and has insisted that he's focused solely on the current Vikings campaign.
"Anything else is just not worth my time or my energy or attention," Cousins said on October 12, per Michael Rand of The Star Tribune
Considering Minnesota has won two straight since Cousins' comments and appears to be back in the playoff mix, we're probably not going to see him reverse course.
In many cases, players involved in trades are coming from non-contenders who are looking to cash in and acquire future draft capital. Impending free agents often become popular trade chips because a draft pick can be more valuable than keeping a good player for half of a lost season.
Impending free agents can often be had at a relative bargain too. Premier players who aren't on expiring contracts typically carry a premium.
Once Tuesday's deadline has passed, teams cannot execute trades again until the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. ET on March 13, 2024.
Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins
The Tennessee Titans have already moved one veteran, sending safety Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles. The 2-4 Titans could continue to be sellers at the deadline, though it's beginning to look like running back Derrick Henry won't be among the players moved.
"Right now they're not getting much interest, and I do not sense that this is going to be a trade that does happen,"
ESPN's Jeff Darlington on Friday's edition of NFL Live (h/t Bleacher Report's Paul Kasabian).
While there is no shortage of teams that could use a running back, a Henry trade could be hard to sort out. He's a valuable centerpiece of Tennessee's offense and likely wouldn't come cheaply. Teams probably won't want to give up much for a 29-year-old running back who will be a free agent in the offseason.
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins could have a bigger market, given his positional value and a contract that runs through 2024. However, he too, is unlikely to be moved, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
"Teams have called GM Ran Carthon on a number of players, and I was told Carthon is not moving on any offer unless it's exceptional," Russini wrote.
Prediction: Henry and Hopkins both stay in Tennessee
Chase Young and Montez Sweat
According to Russini, the 3-4 Washington Commanders are open to moving veterans, including pass-rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young.
"The Washington Commanders are listening to offers on Chase Young and Montez Sweat," Russini wrote. "They want a second-rounder but have only received offers in the third-round range."
Both players are worth a second-round pick in a vacuum. Sweat is a proven pass-rusher who has logged 5.5 sacks and 17 quarterback pressures this season. Young has rebounded after missing much of the 2021 and 2022 seasons with a torn ACL. He has recorded five sacks and 18 pressures in six games this year.
Sweat and Young are also younger players at 27 and 24, respectively. However, both are also impending free agents—and the 2024 free agent class is loaded with pass-rushing talent.
A second-round offer would likely require a team's confidence that Sweat or Young could be extended. The franchise tag is always an option, though, so it feels likely that at least one of the two players will be moved.
Potential contenders with a large amount of projected 2024 cap space, like the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals, would be logical suitors. A pass-rusher like Sweat or Young could be a valuable long-term building block while helping aid the 2023 playoff push.
Prediction: Washington trades Young or Sweat before Tuesday
Carl Lawson, Dalvin Cook and Hunter Renfrow
Earlier this month, Rusinni reported that the New York Jets would make running back Dalvin Cook and edge-rusher Carl Lawson available.
Cook, who has fallen out of New York's offensive game plan, seems to favor the idea of finding a new team.
"It's something I can't control, that my name is being floated around in trade rumors. It might be a good thing," Cook said, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.
On Saturday, though, Rusinni reported that the Jets "aren't getting many calls" on Cook or Lawson.
However, it will be a mild surprise if both players are on New York's roster on Wednesday. Cook would likely be a more reasonable trade target than Henry for RB-needy teams like the Browns. Lawson should interest teams seeking pass-rush help, like the Las Vegas Raiders.
Russini reported that the Raiders would like to add a pass-rusher while also moving wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. The 2021 Pro Bowler does not seem opposed to a change of scenery.
"Whether it's this team or whoever it is, I feel like I can help," Renfrow said, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
A Renfrow-Lawson swap could make sense for the Raiders and the Jets. New York hasn't gotten much from Randall Cobb (three catches, 20 yards) in the slot, and Renfrew might be viewed as an upgrade there.
Prediction: Cook, Lawson and Renfrow are all moved before Tuesday