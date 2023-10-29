NFL Trade Deadline 2023: Date, End Time, Hottest Rumors, Predictions and More

1 of 4

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The 2023 trade deadline is at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31. Teams have until that time to agree to deals and submit the paperwork to the league office. Any deals submitted after 4 p.m. ET will be invalid.



The latter happened back in 2017, when the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns reportedly had an agreement to send quarterback AJ McCarron to Cleveland. The problem was that, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Cincinnati submitted the wrong paperwork to the league office.



The correct paperwork wasn't submitted before the 2017 cutoff, and McCarron never became part of Cleveland's long list of quarterback futility.



Virtually all players are eligible to be traded, except those whose contracts contain a no-trade clause. A no-trade clause is precisely why Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is unlikely to be moved before Tuesday. He would have to approve a deal and has insisted that he's focused solely on the current Vikings campaign.

"Anything else is just not worth my time or my energy or attention," Cousins said on October 12, per Michael Rand of The Star Tribune



Considering Minnesota has won two straight since Cousins' comments and appears to be back in the playoff mix, we're probably not going to see him reverse course.



In many cases, players involved in trades are coming from non-contenders who are looking to cash in and acquire future draft capital. Impending free agents often become popular trade chips because a draft pick can be more valuable than keeping a good player for half of a lost season.



Impending free agents can often be had at a relative bargain too. Premier players who aren't on expiring contracts typically carry a premium.

