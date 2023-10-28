Derrick Henry Trade Rumors: Titans 'Not Getting Much Interest;' RB Happy to Be There

Derrick Henry Trade Rumors: Titans 'Not Getting Much Interest;' RB Happy to Be ThereOctober 28, 2023
Don't expect the Tennessee Titans to move running back Derrick Henry before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, based on a report from ESPN's Jeff Darlington on Friday's edition of NFL Live (52-second mark).
"Derrick Henry has not expressed his frustration by any means. Instead, he's still very impactful for the Titans, but there is some wonder whether they'd move Derrick Henry because he is in the final season of his contract. But right now they're not getting much interest, and I do not sense that this is going to be a trade that does happen. I feel like the Titans are still committed to Henry, and he too is happy to be there."
The 29-year-old Henry, who is in his eighth NFL season (all with the Titans), has rushed for 425 yards and three touchdowns on 98 carries (4.3 YPC). He's added 13 catches for 117 yards.
