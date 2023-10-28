Derrick Henry Trade Rumors: Titans 'Not Getting Much Interest;' RB Happy to Be There

"Derrick Henry has not expressed his frustration by any means. Instead, he's still very impactful for the Titans, but there is some wonder whether they'd move Derrick Henry because he is in the final season of his contract. But right now they're not getting much interest, and I do not sense that this is going to be a trade that does happen. I feel like the Titans are still committed to Henry, and he too is happy to be there."