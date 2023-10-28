Suns Rumors: Bradley Beal Out vs. Jazz with Back Injury, Devin Booker Doubtful

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns' fans will have to wait a little longer to see their new trio in person as Bradley Beal has been listed as out and Devin Booker is doubtful for the team's home opener Saturday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Both stars also sat out of the Suns' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Beal has been dealing with a back injury to start his first season in the Valley while Booker has been having issues with his foot following the Suns' season-opening win over the Golden State Warriors.

Beal has had an extensive injury history from his time with the Washington Wizards, only playing 60 or more games just once over the past four seasons. He most recently played just 50 games in the nation's capital last season.

The Suns were certainly missing Booker in their second game of the year after he was sensational against the Warriors, dropping a game-high 32 points to go along with six rebounds, eight assists and a steal.

So, it's looking like Kevin Durant will have to carry the majority of the workload once again against the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Durant didn't get nearly enough help against the Lakers despite a vintage 39 points, 11 rebounds performance.